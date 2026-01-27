Submissions are paused as of March 5, 2026. The response to this Call for Stories has been tremendous, and I will open submissions again once I get through all of the stories that have already been submitted.

Turbo cancers. Jobs taken away. People forced to die alone, loved ones never to be seen again. Children dismissed as unimportant—they don’t need people, they don’t need to see faces, they don’t need to play. Fear shall be all encompassing. All of us locked down. Some of us locked in. People sequestered, no recourse, all in the name of public health.

Years lost, opportunities lost, lives lost.

One mother’s tragedy. Another mother’s choice. Requests for exemption from medical mandates on the basis of medicine, or religion, or science. Requests denied. Individual autonomy revealed to be a surface value, context-dependent. When it’s my body, I get to choose; when it’s your body, I also get to choose. Those who had long questioned corporate power over individuals now embracing it, embracing the conclusions that came wrapped in lab coats and jargon, fueled by corporate profits.

March 2020: Mask up. Don’t go outside. Distance yourself from others—it is other humans that are the problem, of whom you must be afraid. Shut down. Wash your mail. Doom scroll.

April 2020: Beaches, parks and festivals closed, ended. How dare some people come together and be in each others’ presence. Don’t they know there is a pandemic afoot? A virus has been unleashed on humanity, created in pursuit of goals we do not yet know. Its origin is murky, the product of collaboration between powerful labs in the United States and China. Speaking of this will not be tolerated.

Summer 2020: Daily protests become nightly riots in some American cities. How brave of these people to come together and be in each others’ presence. They have seen the true pandemic, and it is called racism.

Fall 2020: A promised vaccine is on the horizon, and it shall save us. First, we shall give it to all of the health care providers, all of them, for even though this is new technology, we already know that it is safe and effective. We just know. Trust the experts. Follow the science.

Winter 2021: People rush to get the shot, coming up with ways to jump the line and get early access. Magical thinking abounds, and hope for a return to the good old days when life was simpler. Other people wait it out, skeptical, concerned.

Summer 2021: Those who evaded the shot are derided, excluded, demonized. We are killing grandma. We are science-deniers. Conspiracy theorists. Now is not the time to ask questions. Now is not the time to invoke our rights. Now is the time to comply.

Family and friends denied entrance to celebrations and holiday meals. Papers required to dine out, to go to a show, to buy groceries. Those without papers are not worthy of respect. Those without papers are beneath contempt. Those without papers might not be fully human.

January 2022: Many in Canada stand up and say—no more. Truckers form a Freedom Convoy that stretches across Canada, people lining highways in frigid January weather to show their support, to insist on their liberty, to remember the joy of being in the presence of others.

We all lived it. We all made choices. But memory is fragile and fleeting. We are forgetting. Some of us want to forget. Others know that we cannot stop the loss, even though we try.

And so I invite stories. Individual, personal stories, of some aspect of what you yourself, or a loved one, experienced, during the Covid Era. These will not be complete stories, and it may be hard to choose what to include. Omitting details that are true can be excruciating, feel like a betrayal of your own history. As Blaise Pascal, great 17th century mathematician, inventor, and philosopher, once wrote to a friend, “I would have written a shorter letter, but I did not have the time.”

Brevity is often more difficult than verbosity. It can also be more powerful.

The project is Covid Era Stories. Please submit pieces of up to 2,500 words by going to this link (paused on March 5) and following the directions there. Depending on the amount of response, we will likely have to pick and choose. We ask all of those with longer stories to supply contact info for two people who can vouch for what they say. Fiction is powerful, but we want real history, actual lived experience.

I have help in this endeavour, and the wonderful woman with whom I am collaborating will be working with you to help you pull your story into focus if that is warranted, and do light editing, and make contact with your references. I will edit before publication, but you, the author, will have final say on what is published. You may use a pseudonym for publication if you like, but behind the scenes, we must know your real name and identity. We will appreciate photos, too—of people, or places, or scenes—so long as you have full rights to use the images.

For published vignettes of 250 - 1,000 words, I will pay a $50 honorarium; and references are not required. Longer pieces will receive $200. Authors of all published pieces will also receive an annual “paid” subscription, allowing you to comment on both your and others’ pieces. All pieces will be posted with free access here on Natural Selections; comments, as usual, will be restricted for paying subscribers only.

March 1, 2026 UPDATE:

The response to this Call for Stories has been outstanding, far surpassing what I expected. I have already published a handful of excellent stories; there are many more scheduled for publication; and I am working individually with authors on yet more. AND: there are nearly one hundred stories we have received that I have not yet laid eyes on. It is going to be a long time before all are responded to. Ultimately, you will get a read, and a response—but it’s going to be a while.

Share