Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Ieneke van Houten's avatar
Ieneke van Houten
Jan 30, 2022Edited

Yes, yes, yes! This morning I joined the rally in support of the truckers in our small rural village, nowhere near the route. It was wonderful. A great selection of people from every walk of life. The energy was so joyful.

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1 reply by Heather Heying
Naomi's avatar
Naomi
Jan 30, 2022

I watched the videos on YouTube yesterday with tears streaming down my face. I thought Canada was done for because for the past 2 years they have been compliant sheep. I am so proud of them. They have set an example, now, today, of peaceful protest reminiscent of Gandhi and Martin Luther King. Australia are you watching? Austria are you watching? France are you watching? California are you watching? This is how free peoples stop tyranny.

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