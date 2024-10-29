Eight years ago I couldn’t imagine that I would ever vote for Trump. Four years ago I considered it, but opted against, voting third party instead. This year I am voting for Trump.

There are many Americans who have followed a similar path.

Last week’s DarkHorse made a case for Trump. But I am still met with dismay and disbelief by some family and friends. Increasingly, what I hear is this:

“I understand that you can’t possibly vote for Kamala. But what are the reasons to vote for Trump?”

Here is one set of answers.

Trump is not owned.

Trump is not the nominee for the Republican Party of old, just as Kamala is not the nominee for the Democratic Party of old. Dick Cheney has endorsed Kamala Harris, and all the neocons are becoming Democrats, saying that Trump has “suffocated the soul of the GOP.” Traditional power is scared, and it is concentrating in the modern Democratic party.

Trump doesn’t answer to the power brokers of either party. He is his own man, and he is WYSIWYG—What You See Is What You Get. This is part of what people don’t like about him—they don’t like his tone or his humor, his meandering or his jibes. I understand. I didn’t like any of that either, although I got over it. You know what he never is? Insincere. He is human, and he is willing to show us his humanness. I far prefer a president who is comfortable enough with himself to reveal that self to the American people, than someone who is always hiding behind prepared words and fictions.

Trump is taking counsel from truth-speaking patriots.

Among these is Bobby Kennedy, Jr, who was my preferred candidate for president. Kennedy left the race in August, and endorsed Trump. More important than that, Trump has embraced Kennedy, and we are told that Kennedy will be empowered in a Trump administration.

Kennedy sees the death grip that Big Pharma, Big Food, and Big Ag have on the American people, and he has the capacity to address those problems. We have become a sick, out of shape, and confused people. We accept meds for every perceived ailment, including the ones caused by the last meds. The ingredients in the prepared foods on our grocery store shelves are a toxic brew—far more toxic than the products allowed on the shelves in other countries. Our food pyramid is inverted, and the recommendations coming out of nearly every agency tasked with watching out for our health are the inverse of what healthy people should do. Do not listen to the FDA, the USDA, or the CDC. Instead, eat animal proteins and fats, and produce that has been grown with as little chemical intervention as possible, savoring every single bit. And then do what is free and feels good. Go outside and face the sun. Walk. Form relationships. Touch people, and also grass and water and soil. Be barefoot under a night sky.

With Kennedy on task, many of the federal agencies, including those which fund science, will be on notice, and will have their houses cleaned. Finally.

The FDA was supposed to oversee the safety of our food and our drugs; instead, they are in bed with big pharma. The CDC was supposed to help us stay healthy and avoid disease; instead, they too are in bed with big pharma, and run by useful idiots. The NIH and NSF are supposed to be overseeing the funding of science; instead they, too, are in bed with big pharma (note a trend?), and also so bolloxed up that they don’t know science when it hits them in the head. They are funding politicized garbage which often doesn’t meet the basic expectations of science. Covid revealed the rot in medical and pharmaceutical research, but the rot is everywhere. Politically popular answers are generated by power brokers behind the scenes, and then research is funded and conducted to arrive at those answers. This “science” is conclusion driven, rather than hypothesis driven, and is therefore not science at all. Actual science that arrives at different answers—atmospheric Carbon is not the only thing responsible for our changing planet; puberty blockers are not safe for children—is disappeared.

It is also true that, in the final year of his first term, as Covid became the thing that we were all focused on, Trump halted funding to the World Health Organization. At the time, I thought this was yet another randomly batshit move of his. I was wrong. During Covid, the WHO revealed itself as an extra-governmental agency that seeks authority over people which nobody should have, ever. The United States should not be part of the WHO. Trump was right.

We need science back, real science, not feel good solutions that don’t help anyone. The Democrats think they are the party of science, but they are not. Trump, with Kennedy and his other advisors, will steer us in the right direction.

Trump is better for Americans.

In Trump’s first administration, prices of household goods fell, and jobs were created (until Covid turned everything upside down). People could afford to live. Trump understands the value of small businesses, and worked to support them. Since 2020, though, according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of food and beverages has gone up 22.6%, the price of housing has gone up 25%, and the price of gasoline is up 55.8%.Many Americans are suffering—finding it ever more difficult to feed and house their families—while the media spins stories assuring us that the economy is strong.

Trump is not ashamed to be working on behalf of the American people. We are Americans, electing an American president. It is not just our right, but our duty, to want a leader of our country who puts our country first. This is neither racist nor elitist.

Trump talked big about building the wall at the southern border, and some of his rhetoric was inflammatory and mean. This was another place where the mainstream media got into my head. I always knew that a secure border was a necessary precondition for a health society, but I was foolish to believe that Trump’s talk of a border wall was over the top, anti-legal-immigrant, anti-human even. Once again, I was wrong. Trump failed to build the wall, though, and under Biden-Harris, the immigration problem has become catastrophic.

In April 2024, the House Committee on Homeland Security released their latest “Startling Stats Factsheet” which provides details on the people apprehended at our southern border (reported at homeland.house.gov). In March of 2024, encounters with Chinese nationals at the southern border had increased by 8,500% compared to March of 2021, and the vast majority of these Chinese nationals were single individuals, not families. In Panama’s Darien Gap in January of 2024, Bret and Zack Weinstein (my husband and first born, respectively) observed several immigration camps, full of people heading north to try to get in to the United States. At some of those camps, like Lajas Blancas, Latin American families were common; in stark contrast, the massive San Vicente camp was mostly populated by single Chinese men of military age.

Humanitarian crises do cause families to flee terrible regimes, and while open borders are never the answer, sometimes people make difficult decisions that put them on the wrong side of the law because they truly have no choice. But young men immigrating solo, often with criminal records in their home countries, are living an entirely different story. Families tend to flee war zones. Young men tend to go towards war zones. A flood of illegal immigrants across our southern border of fit young men of fighting age looks a lot like a war—or preparation for a future war—is coming to us.

Trump was aware of the problem, and was roundly mocked for being concerned about it. The problem has gotten far worse since he left office—since Kamala was put in charge of stemming illegal migration across the border, and failed utterly. Now, Trump is even more focused.

Trump is better for women.

How can the “grab ‘em by the pussy” guy, the one who installed Supreme Court Justices who helped take down Roe v Wade, possibly be good for women? The claim will seem laughable to many who still count themselves democrats, but Trump is the better choice for women.

Trump sees the reality that men are men and women are women, and that one cannot become the other. He will not be swayed by social pressure to say otherwise.

This is far more important to the health and safety of all girls and women, and to the health and safety of children, than either his sexual peccadillos or the fact that Roe is now history.

The ideology that believes that humans can change sex; treats children’s and young people’s fantasies as truth; and is willing to put children on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and even butcher them with surgery, is barbaric. There is no other word for it. Men who give themselves female names and pronouns, and put on lipstick and a dress, do not magically become women. Pretending that such men are women puts actual women directly at risk. Men, no matter how they dress or what they call themselves, have no place in women’s bathrooms, in women’s domestic crisis centers, in women’s prisons, or—less critically but somehow more obvious to everyone—in women’s sports.

People with kinks should not be encouraged to take them public. Even if you believe that such people should have the right to publicly display their kinks, however, those rights should never be allowed to infringe on the rights of women and children.

Trump will work to ensure this.

Just as I expect the United States government to care more about my rights and the rights of other citizens than it does about the rights of people who have immigrated here illegally, I also expect the United States government to recognize that the vast majority of children are not and never will be wards of the state. Children do not belong to the government, despite what Biden and other democrats have explicitly claimed. Parents have sovereignty over their children; the state does not.

But the Biden-Harris administration have made several forays into this space, by removing parental rights and inflating the role of the state in overseeing children. Earlier this year, for instance, the current administration expanded the scope of Title IX to provide protected status to the (fictional) concept of “gender identity.” This paves the way for parents to be kept ignorant of their children’s “transition” in ideologically controlled schools. Indeed, Gavin Newsom, governor of California, has already done just this, his actions being directly downstream of the Title IX reforms. Parents need to be able to parent without interference from the state, and Trump recognizes that.

Would I rather that Trump hadn’t been so crass, and that he had more respect for his wives and the other women in his sexual orbit? Of course. But Trump having been a cad is not relevant to his fitness for the office. As for Roe: I have always been and remain pro-choice. I have also heard from constitutional scholars that Roe was bad law, and would fall eventually. The Justices whom Trump appointed to the Supreme Court appear to me to be knowledgeable and honest. What’s done is done.

In contrast, all the children and young adults who are currently being sold a fantasy, and being given irreversible drugs and surgeries in support of that fantasy—they are not done. They can be protected and preserved now. We owe them that.

Trump is also not just better for women, but for members of any group that has historically been disadvantaged. Trump sees the problems with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and its spawn, including “anti-racism” and all the woke nonsense. He sees that these things are actual racism, which simple-mindedly claim to be the opposite. DEI is destroying education, and poisoning our children’s minds with terrible, dehumanizing ideas about other people. Trump will begin to unhook the activist ideology from our children and from our schools. He will not, unlike the democrats, insist that we judge people on the basis of the color of our skin.

Finally, Trump is better for America, and for its core values.

Trump will actually support the Constitution.

Again, this will seem absurd on its face to those who believe that he encouraged an insurrection on January 6. The evidence against that is strong, however.

Trump believes in the First Amendment, and will uphold it. In contrast, the democrats are now the party of censorship. They believe in hate speech; they believe that they know it when they hear it, and they believe that they should be the ones to silence it. They encouraged and in some cases strong-armed private corporations to censor—shadow-ban, demonetize, remove accounts—people whose voices the democrats don’t like (including our voices at DarkHorse). The Biden administration literally formed a Ministry of Truth, short-lived though it was (its formal name was the Disinformation Governance Board). The Biden administration defined and took a stand on mis-, dis- and mal- information, definitions currently housed at the site of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. They are as follows:

Misinformation is false, but not created or shared with the intention of causing harm. Disinformation is deliberately created to mislead, harm, or manipulate a person, social group, organization, or country. Malinformation is based on fact, but used out of context to mislead, harm, or manipulate. An example of malinformation is editing a video to remove important context to harm or mislead.

Given the government’s definition of malinformation, you could correctly infer that the government could cry “malinformation!” any time a true thing has been said, which the government doesn’t like. Who is to say what counts as manipulation? Given that “fact-checkers” have, in many places, replaced actual scientists as arbiters of truth, and given that said fact-checkers generally have no idea what is true, often getting things exactly and perfectly backwards, what is to stop the government from claiming that some inconvenient fact is being reported in an attempt to “manipulate”? I often hope to change people’s minds, by putting things in front of them that will allow them to see things from a different perspective. Is that manipulation? It could certainly be construed that way.

Regardless, According to Biden’s Department of Homeland Security, all count as terrorism. And the National Defense Authorization Act of 2012—signed by Obama late on the last day of 2011 from Hawai’i, when most of the country was partying or asleep—allows the president to command the military to imprison civilians indefinitely, without charge or trial. Things that might prompt such indefinite imprisonment include being alleged to support terrorism. And those civilians might be foreign nationals, but they also might be American citizens.

Follow it through: Since 2012, being declared a terrorist by the U.S. means you have no constitutional rights, regardless of your citizenship status. Since 2021, engaging in mis-, dis-, or mal- information can all be regarded as acts of terrorism. Saying true things which the government feels is manipulative can be declared an act of terrorism, the punishment for which might be being disappeared without a trace.

This is the America the Democrats have brought us. The Democrats have had considerable help from the neocons, who used to be Republicans, although those are not the Republicans who are in charge now. The America being facilitated by Biden—an administration about which Harris can come up with no examples of things that she would do differently—is an America in which our health, safety, and jobs are at risk; an America in which families are losing the ability to parent their children, and children and women are under attack; an America in which our founding documents are treated as disposable.

Given who he is collaborating with, what he accomplished in his first term, and what he says now, I strongly believe that Trump will move us into a better future.

