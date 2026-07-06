Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Ruth Lyons's avatar
Ruth Lyons
7d

Too, too heartbreaking and sad. Cruelty and callousness in the name of compassion and community - what an inhumane load of bs. I’m so sorry for your loss, Brenda, and that you had to endure the agony of watching your mother’s decline; that would have been hard enough in normal circumstances, but that extra layer of enforced, institutionalized separation at the end of a life was despicable. Kudos to you for being proactive and changing the laws. I hope that Francine is now in a happier place and you and your family can heal.

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LH Fry's avatar
LH Fry
7d

There are so many of these stories. We have to ensure this can never happen again.

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