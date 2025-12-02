I do not believe in ghosts, at least, not in the way that people tend to mean when they say that they do. I do not think that shades of past lives retain physical or energetic form in our world. I could be wrong.

But the word ghost has meant many things including, originally, the life force of a human. When our ghost slips away, when we give up the ghost, we die. It leaves a vapor trail, or it doesn’t, or you have to be just the right kind of person, so sensitive and attuned, to notice the wisp as it departs this world.

Some says that our ghost may go on to haunt houses or classrooms, people or events. But this is just hearsay, the ramblings of the superstitious. Nobody serious believes in ghosts, any more than they believe in telepathy or bodily meridians, UFOs or the healing power of faith.

What a list. So confusing. Many believe in one or some or even all of these things. I am among them.

I also don’t believe in souls, at least, not in the way that people tend to mean when they say that they do. I do not think that humans are fundamentally different from our cousins among the primates. If our lives are enrobed in meaning not contained by “body” or “mind,” if we have something that could be described as a soul, so, I think, do they. We have more, but others have some. This is probably the deepest rift I have with people of faith, that I do not believe that humans are special due to divine gift. I do see great specialness in humanity, but I attribute that to a remarkable sequence of events, evolutionary innovations and cultural inventions, that made us into the unique, precious, extraordinary species that we are.

I do feel, however, that there is utility in the idea of a three-part identity. Body and mind are not quite sufficient, they don’t capture all of what we are. There is something emergent. We are more.

Over the last two weeks I became desperately ill. Saying that I became deathly ill seems like hyperbole, but in truth, that is what it felt like. I felt that death was there.

I have been very sick before. I have had flu before. I have, I think, had flu that blossomed into bacterial pneumonia before, bacterial infection raging through a body already battered.

Never before have I felt the core of my being ebb away, stealthy, leaving only a grey mass in its wake.

The sickness itself arrived like a king tide, overwhelmed me, overcame me. It had been such a good day—so productive and creative, so active and playful and connected—and now we were sitting before a fire with dinner in the oven and eggnog in our mugs. The visualization that came to me just before I was submerged was of a circular patch of pathogenic cells, sitting low on the back of my throat, out of reach, about to explode.

We had gotten back from a five mile hike in 45 degree weather just after the sun had set, had been dressed appropriately but not particularly warmly, and I’d been fine, but oh. Inside by the fire it was 75 degrees now and it was so cold. So so cold.

I went under. Muffled. Never gasped for breath. I went quietly in to the cold depths.

The first two days were standard flat-out bedridden feverish delusional madness. We’ve all been there, I think. It sucks. It feels endless, and yet we know that it is not. And then a change began, a return to some function, a greater sense of stability on my feet, a bit loss fogginess.

I felt a little better, and then, inevitably, worse. Time and time and time again—on days three, four, five, six, seven—what healthy trajectory there might be stopped, reversed, and settled somewhere darker, grimmer. Yes, there was the pain—a vise like headache, deep muscle aches and spasms, electrical shocks to all of my fingers and some of my toes—and yes, the discomfort—drenched in sweat many times every night, everything smelling so toxic, nausea, hallucinations, deep fatigue, the endless, hacking, wracking cough.

None of that captures it though.

…

…

It turns out I don’t want to write about this.

Why? Because it was nothingness. I disappeared. I thought: if this were my life, it would not be worth living. Not because I felt so dreadful, although I did. Pain, even pain that leaves every system raw and empty, pain I can deal with, at least for a while.

But the thing that would make it not worth living if that were to be my everyday was that I had lost my self. I felt like I wasn’t human anymore. My ghost was gone.

I couldn’t figure out what to think, or what to do, or even what to want to do. I couldn’t read. I certainly couldn’t write, even though I had been writing furiously, happily, daily, for weeks. I couldn’t choose. I couldn’t even watch. I do not believe in boredom, but now I had no idea how to consider…anything. I had never felt that before. I was just empty. Bereft of ideas, of agency, of desire—for anything. Ahead, behind, all around, just a flat grey space, nothing to recommend it. A waiting room. With no life force. No ghost. Leaden, dim, ashen, the whole world in soft focus. Or perhaps there was simply nothing on which to focus. All was gone.

I couldn’t find my brain. I couldn’t find any interest in anything. I remembered that I had been interested in things, once, but now, this.

I had gone from writing thousands of words a day, to being unable to make a choice on Netflix. Literally.

I kept rallying, in small ways that felt big at the time, as we discovered things that helped—electrolytes, coffee, Iodine—each of which, for a few hours, released me from intense pain. But then the smothering grippe would come back, and I would remember that I had never returned at all. Those brief releases, and then the slow, sodden sinking back into the muck—those were just the physical experiences of the illness. I had never returned, even with the useful interventions. I was gone, and what was left of me, wasn’t changing at all. This was my state. Neither here nor there. This was what would always be.

It felt as if across a long distance, across which I could not shout, I was disappearing. Disappearing? Who? What was disappearing? How silly. There was nothing to disappear. The walls of the waiting room dissolved and I was on a rowboat, unmoored. This, this little rowboat in a grey sea, was all there was. This was eternity.

Day five and I found myself beginning to accept the little rowboat.

It was fine. Whatever.

NO.

I howled in rage so as not to accept my fate.

I howled in rage and took action by taking my feverish, unnourished body out in to the Pacific Northwest weather of November and going for a walk. A walk! I couldn’t be that sick, right? Three days earlier I hadn’t been able to get out of bed and now I was on a hike. Yes, it was short—just three miles. And yes, inclines that normally meant nothing to me winded me. But I was out there.

I saw the two bald eagles who are often by the lighthouse and I remembered that I love raptors. They work for no one. They are pair-bonded, weaving eternally with one another, both entwined and independent. I remembered those things, but I also could not remember why I cared.

I walked. Plodded. Footstep after footstep through pebbled estuary and soft pine paths and a grassland faded by the end of the season and along the high bluffs, where the views are grand and you can see across the Strait of San Juan de Fuca to the Olympics. Here you can calibrate your meaning in life. Except that I could not. I felt like a visitor to life, and a short-term one at that. Nothing resonated. I continued to disappear.

My ghost was leaving me. I had no access to her now, and she had ever less connection to me. This thing, this human condition, that I had always insisted was fully integrated—you cannot speak of the duality of man, the conflict between body and mind, between mind and brain, between brain and behavior, for the interconnections are too vast—this thing was unraveling in me. Becoming unhooked.

We are more than the sum of our parts, until we start to become less than them. I was fading away. Once the ghost left, there would be nothing left. Just a shell.

I was back in the little rowboat soon enough. There were no oars. No horizon. Nowhere to be. What would the use of oars even be?

The next day I howled in rage again and determined to find myself but where to begin? The whole endeavor was pointless. If I couldn’t figure out who or what I was, why was I trying? Just disappear. Fade away. It’s easier. I didn’t want to disappear. I knew that I still had work to do…but who was this “I” who was mentioned? What is the work?

I did not try to go on another walk. I did not even step outside.

Instead I drifted in the rowboat on the flat grey sea. It was misty but not cold. There was nothing to be seen. No way to propel myself. No way to find anything, including me.

My breathing became shallower yet on day seven, but I thought—oh, I am just losing capacity because I am sick, I am still ambulatory. The fact that my inhale stopped softly about 2/3 of the way to a full breath, every time, should have alarmed me. It did, but only faintly.

My capacity for alarm was fading. I was no longer howling in rage. I had become quiet. I was scared now, but I was also settling in. Giving up. I had the rowboat. It would suffice.



I did not give up and on day eight I did get antibiotics which are now kicking the crap out of the infections, much to the chagrin of the rest of my multitudes. I will have to regrow the good bacteria well and quickly, but first: relief. Relief and return.

The rowboat is gone and I am back now, my ghost firmly settled within me. I am integrated again, whole. Still not fully well, and I suspect that I will wear the scars of this illness for a time, perhaps in ways that I will never fully understand.

I wonder, too, about the nature of ghosts and souls, or the many other words that can mean similar things. Anima. Psyche. Spirit. Essence. Yes, essence. Our essence is emergent, and cannot yet be explained by a materialist understanding of the world. Many think that we’ll be able to explain it someday. Maybe we will. Maybe we won’t.

