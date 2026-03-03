Natural Selections

This was very moving. So moving, it moved me to become a paid subscriber. Thank you for sharing this story. This covid stories season is surely to become an extremely important part of the historical record, and it was for that reason I started paying.

It is hard to even believe some of this stuff happened! We have been raising a Pfizer hot lot orphan for the last 5.5 years, which is an ever present reminder that the madness was, in fact, real. She is the daughter of my wife's best friend who was the maid of honor at our wedding. Mercifully, her death saved my family from taking any of the shots, while simultaneously ruining nearly every friendship in Berkeley, and destroying my once high civic standing here in Berkeley.

I thought the first covid story published might move some people that turned their back on me during 2021, 2022 and beyond, so I forwarded it to half a dozen of my old friends with a note apologizing for my role in the destruction of our friendships. I thought, incorrectly, that it may yield a response and possibly some healing. This story has that same power, but with zero replies to the last attempt, I guess I have learned, yet again, that those friendships are gone forever.

In any event, prayers to you and everyone contending with these impossibly difficult situations.

I'm so deeply sorry that you lost Gabriel.

I feel the tears coming. Again.

For all our lost boys. And for all the others too, who meant so much to someone else as well, and who were cheated out of a longer life.

