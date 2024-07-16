Patriotism and Poetry
with a soupçon of snark
The presidential debate is old news. Biden’s stumbling performance shocked those who have been sheltered from reality. Perhaps, in turn, Trump’s performance shocked me because I have been sheltered from reality. In Trump that night I saw a leader. Not perfect. But then, neither are any of us.
The attempted assassination of Trump is not yet old news. There are whispers and concerns about how this could have been allowed to happen, who made it happen, how many people were involved, whether it was staged. Of course there are. I don’t know that we will ever learn the truth. But in the moment, in the moment after Trump dodged a bullet and ducked for cover and assessed himself and found himself only trivially injured, in that moment, he made a brilliant political move which did not merely energize his base. Oh no. It brought many of us in.
That night I saw a unifying force. I saw a patriot.
Trump’s secret service detail tried to get him off the stage and into a car and he said wait wait wait, wait. Wait.
He stood, made a hole for himself in his security detail so that he could see the crowd—and so that the camera could see him—and fist pumped at all of us.
Fight. Fight. Fight.
And yes, we will.
Do you remember when we were told, wistfully, that once Biden got into office, things would go back to normal, and that this would mean that we wouldn’t have to think about politics every single day? That, apparently, is what Trump was doing to some Americans—making us think about him all the time, and it Just. Wasn’t. Fair1.
And yet, it seems to me that with Biden as our figurehead, there are many of us who are in that very space. I don’t want to be thinking about politics all the time. I would like to have elected leaders who are trustworthy and competent. But under Biden, nothing is as it seems. We are given platitude after platitude, and they just keep on being wrong. It is difficult not to be concerned.
Instead of more politics, here are three poems that I find thought provoking. Perhaps you will too.
This Is the Land of Missed Opportunity
By Steve Cannon
This is the universe
where fortune
finds itself
in love
with misfortune.
This is the territory
Of slackers,
Where nothing changes
But change.
This is a place
in space
where everyone says
to the other,
“you blew it,”
and nothing,
if ever,
gets done.
Published in The Outlaw Bible of American Poetry. Edited by Alan Kaufman. Thunder’s Mouth Press 1999: 618.
The Vacation
By Wendell Barry
Once there was a man who filmed his vacation.
He went flying down the river in his boat
with his video camera to his eye, making
a moving picture of the moving river
upon which his sleek boat moved swiftly
toward the end of his vacation. He showed
his vacation to his camera, which pictured it,
preserving it forever: the river, the trees,
the sky, the light, the bow of his rushing boat
behind which he stood with his camera
preserving his vacation even as he was having it
so that after he had had it he would still
have it. It would be there. With a flick
of a switch, there it would be. But he
would not be in it. He would never be in it.
Published in Good Poems. Selected and Introduced by Garrison Keillor. Penguin 2002: 295.
Cast-Aluminum Espresso Pot
By Elizabeth Macklin
Where one mother cleaned the pot,
scrubbing and boiling
the thing in ammonia, one did not.
One left a light film of coffee on,
as much as would not
come off with water alone, and some rubbing.
So? What harm would it do?
The pot grew brown over
time: it showed how a flame threw
heat in a black design from a blue burner
over the years, and how you, too,
could get away with not having everything silver.
Published in Sustenance & Desire: A Food Lover’s Anthology of Sensuality and Humor. Edited, with Paintings, by Bascove. Godine 2004: 18.
In an attempt to keep the snark to a dull roar in the main piece, I’m relegating this to a footnote. The January/February 2024 issue of The Atlantic Monthly was entirely dedicated to the question of what will happen If Trump Wins. Some answers included that another Trump presidency will—I kid you not—destroy journalism, and science, and “instill a culture of fear in classrooms.” Yeah—that was definitely Trump who did those things.
In the article on ~science, Sarah Zhang uses liberals’ liberal use of yard signs as evidence that they are super science-y, and bemoans the fact that “it’s hard to imagine” Trump supporting the CDC. Often, I imagine a world in which scientific literacy is as widespread as actual literacy, a world in which the people who conflate following authority with being pro-science are appropriately recognized as buffoons. At other times, however, I just hang my head in my hands. Sometimes it seems that we have too far to go.
And in this piece in the same issue, Jennifer Senior argues that Americans simply can’t handle the chronic stress of another Trump presidency. (There are definitely some safe space culture chickens coming home to roost here.) Among other phrases that Senior actually chose to publish are these: “There were times, during the first two years of the Biden presidency, when I came close to forgetting about it all:…the press conferences fueled by megalomania, vengeance, and a soupçon of hydroxychloroquine.” And also, in referring to the Americans who support Trump: “we should brace ourselves for a second uncorking of what Philip Roth called ‘the indigenous American berserk’.” Basket of deplorables, anyone?
*The (safe space) culture chickens are a poster that I admired and was gifted by my friends as a teenager in the 1980s, and it now hangs in my 18 year old’s bedroom.
I hesitate to comment upon "the incident" before more is known but one thing is evident from some of the reactions to it. The are many people in this country who have listened to the non-stop demonization of Trump for the last 8+ years and believed every word without asking themselves WHY the man is likened to Hitler or worse. Was the lawfare waged against Trump something that anyone would wish to go through themselves? Even Liberals can see the danger of a Department Of Justice and an Executive branch working hand-in-hand to subvert the protections granted us by our Constitution. The MSM sows the wind at its peril and I will not be surprised when the whirlwind blows all of it away.
Ms. Heying-
As always- thought provoking and beautifully written. I've supported Trump from the beginning. Yes, there were and still are a lot of things I don't like about him. When do you ever have a candidate that we 100% agree with? What has always appealed to me was that he was not a candidate chosen by either party's political "elite". Sure, he ran as an R, but that was despite the R establishment not because of it.
I've a couple older (like me) good female friends. Women who are fiercely intelligent, kind, funny, generous, and an asset to my life. However, they all have often expressed an utter loathing of Trump and a low-level contempt for anyone who would vote for him. When political discussions have occurred, I've remained mostly silent, occasionally agreeing when I too disagreed with one of Trump's less than stellar actions and correcting when something was flat out wrong (Ivermectin being only for horses, Fine People, etc.). It’s odd that they’ve never picked up on the fact that I don’t join in on the” Trump is literally a threat to democracy” talk. I think it’s because they’ve convinced themselves that there is no way that someone they respect and love could be one of those “Trump” people.
Ultimately, it’s my fault. I’ve never been one to care about how a friend votes. I tend to see both sides (the good and bad) of both parties, so I understand how there are differing viewpoints. We don’t often talk about politics, so it has been easy to just glide along and remain in the closet. Yet, my silence enabled them to continue to hold the view that I’m the most generous and intelligent person they’ve known (THEIR words, not mine😉) while still uncritically painting Trump as a monster and people who vote for him as ignorant hicks. Again, my fault for not speaking up.
Well, after seeing Trump being brave enough to stand up and reassure those around him seconds after being shot, that ended. In fact, last night when one of the friends made the statement, “Trump will use this to be a martyr” I said that I think what he did showed incredible leadership and bravery. She was somewhat taken aback, and we moved on in the conversation.
A baby step for me, but an important one. Next time a conversation turns around to politics, I plan to firmly announce that I am voting for him. We’ll see what happens. I doubt I will change their minds about Trump, nor do I really think I need to try. I just need to be authentic and brave enough to be who I am. If they are truly the friends that I think they are, they’ll agree to disagree and still love me. I think they will. I hope they will. If not, what have I really lost but an illusion of friendship?