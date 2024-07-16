The presidential debate is old news. Biden’s stumbling performance shocked those who have been sheltered from reality. Perhaps, in turn, Trump’s performance shocked me because I have been sheltered from reality. In Trump that night I saw a leader. Not perfect. But then, neither are any of us.

The attempted assassination of Trump is not yet old news. There are whispers and concerns about how this could have been allowed to happen, who made it happen, how many people were involved, whether it was staged. Of course there are. I don’t know that we will ever learn the truth. But in the moment, in the moment after Trump dodged a bullet and ducked for cover and assessed himself and found himself only trivially injured, in that moment, he made a brilliant political move which did not merely energize his base. Oh no. It brought many of us in.

That night I saw a unifying force. I saw a patriot.

Trump’s secret service detail tried to get him off the stage and into a car and he said wait wait wait, wait. Wait.

He stood, made a hole for himself in his security detail so that he could see the crowd—and so that the camera could see him—and fist pumped at all of us.

Fight. Fight. Fight.

And yes, we will.

Do you remember when we were told, wistfully, that once Biden got into office, things would go back to normal, and that this would mean that we wouldn’t have to think about politics every single day? That, apparently, is what Trump was doing to some Americans—making us think about him all the time, and it Just. Wasn’t. Fair.

And yet, it seems to me that with Biden as our figurehead, there are many of us who are in that very space. I don’t want to be thinking about politics all the time. I would like to have elected leaders who are trustworthy and competent. But under Biden, nothing is as it seems. We are given platitude after platitude, and they just keep on being wrong. It is difficult not to be concerned.

Instead of more politics, here are three poems that I find thought provoking. Perhaps you will too.

This Is the Land of Missed Opportunity

By Steve Cannon

This is the universe where fortune finds itself in love with misfortune. This is the territory Of slackers, Where nothing changes But change. This is a place in space where everyone says to the other, “you blew it,” and nothing, if ever, gets done.

Published in The Outlaw Bible of American Poetry. Edited by Alan Kaufman. Thunder’s Mouth Press 1999: 618.

The Vacation

By Wendell Barry

Once there was a man who filmed his vacation. He went flying down the river in his boat with his video camera to his eye, making a moving picture of the moving river upon which his sleek boat moved swiftly toward the end of his vacation. He showed his vacation to his camera, which pictured it, preserving it forever: the river, the trees, the sky, the light, the bow of his rushing boat behind which he stood with his camera preserving his vacation even as he was having it so that after he had had it he would still have it. It would be there. With a flick of a switch, there it would be. But he would not be in it. He would never be in it.

Published in Good Poems. Selected and Introduced by Garrison Keillor. Penguin 2002: 295.

Cast-Aluminum Espresso Pot

By Elizabeth Macklin

Where one mother cleaned the pot, scrubbing and boiling the thing in ammonia, one did not. One left a light film of coffee on, as much as would not come off with water alone, and some rubbing. So? What harm would it do? The pot grew brown over time: it showed how a flame threw heat in a black design from a blue burner over the years, and how you, too, could get away with not having everything silver.

Published in Sustenance & Desire: A Food Lover’s Anthology of Sensuality and Humor. Edited, with Paintings, by Bascove. Godine 2004: 18.

