Natural Selections

Natural Selections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hon j's avatar
hon j
Feb 17

The people who were THE most wrong were the ones advising to stay home unless you got "really sick." It was known very early that steroids and anti viral were being used effectively to treat covid. Ventilation turned out to be a very bad idea... I'm am so sorry for this family and all the others who are victims of the policies of restraining doctors "doctoring" and insisting only on "protocol" written by public health officials, bureaucrats. I'm also,still, very mad for them.

Reply
Share
9 replies
Aviation Sceptic's avatar
Aviation Sceptic
Feb 17

This is truly a nightmare, and as a parent my heart truly goes out to the author. I wonder how many different types of Covid there were. I worked in DoD, was mission essential, was among the very first to receive the jab. Ended up getting Covid four times, along with all of my workmates. None of us had the type of GI awfulness like the children of the author (thankfully) and only one of us ended up getting seriously ill. But, we ALL got sick multiple times. One of my SEAL friends developed myocarditis and has had two heart attacks since. What a mess, and with so many "unknowns" to this day.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Heying · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture