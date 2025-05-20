Natural Selections

Natural Selections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Minnis's avatar
Dick Minnis
2h

Much of what you discussed was thought provoking and certainly raised valid concerns on how to fund basic research. A good conversation to have, but your premise of why the funds were cut is erroneous and is an example of media narrative shift.

The left loves to blame DOGE for a lot of things but funding cuts to Harvard have nothing to do with DOGE. Trump ordered those cuts because Harvard refused to cancel DEI and switch from an equity based enrollment system to a merit based one. There were other issues involved, but basically Harvard said nobody can tell us who to enroll and we will discriminate if we so choose. Kind of hard to justify discrimination so hence the narrative shift to DOGE.

Whether Trump's position is accurate is another conversation, but his removal of funds is legal based on one of his executive orders.

Harvard's response it to threaten to shoot the puppy, as detailed in an excellent substack by "El Gato malo". Cliff notes: Harvard's endowment of $53 billion earns $4.9 billion per year. Harvard can easily replace the funds Trump cut, and continue to support research projects like the ones you described. It is Harvard's callous decision to use these research projects as leverage to get their way by pushing the Narrative that Orange Man's DOGE is evil.

The obvious response should have been for Harvard to support meritocracy and cancel the dubious values offered by DEI based policies. Harvard could also have tighten up their fiscal base by cutting administrative waste and research that was not worthwhile. Instead, they played martyr for their progressive donner base. Their choice, but the narrative should be framed accurately.

Dick Minnis

removingthecataract.substack.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
2h

Typical of Heather's posts, this one presents important content, and presents it with minimal bias.

I have a few thoughts, but no conclusions:

The writer says, " I am also a three-time Trump voter from Washington State, and as one among few conservatives at Harvard, I think my perspective is quite unique." Why is he one of the few conservatives? He glosses over a severe bias that probably impacts the quality of the research.

I am a science geek, and taught earth science for a while, years ago. I am increasingly appalled at the politization of scientific research. (And science teaching, for that matter.) That anyone lends any credence at all to Greta Thunberg speaks volumes.

The entire federal government is out of control. It sure doesn't come down to just scientific research. Many suggest that Trump shouldn't be so heavy-handed, that he should take a more gradual approach to reigning things in. But gradual approaches have been tried before, repeatedly. Gradual approaches get steamrollered by powerful interests. None of us like Trump's approach, but I've thought about it, and I think his is the only effective approach.

Coincidentally, Reason magazine recently addressed this very issue. I think they did a good job with it. And I think we all know the issue of government funded research is now on the front burner and will stay there for the indefinite future. We have a lot to work out.

The Reason magazine article:

https://reason.com/video/2025/05/19/eisenhower-warned-us-about-the-scientific-elite/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Heying
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture