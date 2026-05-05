I was at the peak of my career in 2019. At 55 years of age, I was a senior doctor working for the South Australian Health system. I was a certified Anesthesiologist, but not one doing the routine stuff—my interest was in critical care and trauma. I had spent the previous 30 years working in trauma centers and crewing the state’s airborne emergency helicopters, as well as the famous Flying Doctor planes.

My interest in the sharper side of medicine had been lifelong. I had volunteered as an EMT whilst I was in medical school, and joined the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) as a reservist doctor as soon as I completed my specialist training. I volunteered for service in East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan, completing five tours all up. I spent the best part of a year in uniform in the Middle East, much of it in Baghdad and Kandahar during the ‘troubles’. I regret our involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan now, but I learned a huge amount about trauma medicine doing that work, and I brought skills home which benefitted others.

I gave freely to my community also, standing in the wind and rain at hundreds of Horse Trials on weekends - you might have seen these in the Olympics, where horse and rider gallop cross country whilst jumping over huge obstacles. I was ready to assist if a rider came off (and they did – a lot). I also provided first response at motor rallies. I saved lives in both sports. I volunteered for my local fire brigade for 25 years as well, attending countless fires and road accidents. I saved lives there too.

I absolutely hate blowing my own trumpet, but I think I could describe myself as a model Australian citizen in 2019, before Covid hit.

That all came to an end once COVID was upon us.

At the start, I believed the doom and gloom and thought a real emergency was looming. I had an Honours Degree in research too, though, and I started educating myself about the risks. I soon formed the view that the lockdowns wouldn’t work (they didn’t in 1918 when world travel was much less), that the masks were ineffective (pore size was much larger than particle size), and that our children faced little risk from the disease, but would carry the economic consequences of our interventions forever.

Then the ‘vaccines’ came and I researched how they worked too. Pretty soon it was obvious that this new experimental technology imposed serious risks, that the protection provided was fleeting if any at all, and that our young people were being asked to run these risks ‘to protect grandma’ when in fact the real risk for grandma was her old age and poor metabolic health.

Once the ‘vaccine’ mandates started, it all came to a head. I refused to take the injections. I started speaking out about the dangers of them, and about the ethical abomination that mandated medical treatment was. I issued exemptions to patients for masks and vaccines, but only after real consults - thirty minute appointments where I discussed the patient’s history, did relevant physical examinations, and discussed the risks and benefits of the shots. The Chief Health Officer binned all of my exemptions, which was a gross and unethical intrusion into the therapeutic doctor-patient relationship.

I wrote scripts for Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, but the pharmacies refused to fill them. I asked one pharmacist why, and was told that they had been instructed not to by the national pharmacy guild. At least I didn’t get arrested for writing the scripts—other Australian doctors did.

Next, I published information on how to convert “horse dewormer” preparations for human use. I knew that Ivermectin was used in humans because the Australian Army gave it out routinely to clear out tropical worms from troops leaving East Timor at the end of their tours. I had taken it myself more than once.

Because so few doctors were prepared to speak out, I gained quite a following for doing so. I accepted many invitations to speak at public ‘antivax’ rallies.

The state found this problematic, however, so the harassment started. Guards were posted at the staff entrance of my hospital to check my vax papers the day the ‘vaccines’ became mandatory. The RAAF gave me an ultimatum: shut up or get out. Specifically, they insisted that I stop telling young service members that the injections posed more risk than benefit.

Given an option between shutting up or getting out, I chose the latter. I lost my military career.

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They accepted my resignation over the phone. I had no retirement dinner, no “thank you for 20 years of service with multiple deployments.” What I did get was this: “your base access pass is cancelled. Make an appointment to be escorted in to return your kit ASAP.”

The volunteer fire service that I had been a member of for 25 years labelled me a ‘reputational risk’ and proposed a “management plan.” I told them where they could stick their management plan.

Australia’s federal Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency (AHPRA) started investigating me. They had issued guidance to all doctors informing them that it was “unprofessional” to do anything other than wholeheartedly endorse the COVID injections for all. I disagreed. They deemed my refusal to act unethically as unprofessional behavior for a doctor.

I contacted my State Representative, Josh Teague, with my concerns about the ethics and efficacy of the official COVID management plan, but he was also the States’ senior law officer (the Attorney General) so rather than hearing me out, he sent the police around to my house for a “friendly chat.” The police told me I needed to ‘tone down’ my comments or ‘things might happen which I did not want’.

I filmed the “friendly chat” that they had imposed on me in my home, and uploaded it to the internet. My video got over 100,000 views, many international.

This didn’t please my wise rulers, so the Federal Police framed me for ‘vehicular assault’ at a protest. It was alleged that I had crashed through a road block, ignoring all warning signs, including flashing lights and road cones, and deliberately struck and injured a traffic controller.

The only problem with their story was that I had video of what actually happened. The police did too, but they “lost” their body cam footage, not knowing that I had my own.

What actually happened was this: I was stationary in heavy traffic when the traffic controller approached my vehicle and punched it. This was also witnessed by three uniformed officers who were ‘coincidentally’ sitting in a patrol car nearby.

My defense evidence was compelling, but the Police did not know that, so they took it all the way to trial. I asked my lawyer If we should disclose my video to the police and have them drop the charges. He advised against it, saying the prosecution was clearly political and disclosure would simply give them time to adjust their story to explain away my video - or have it excluded. Right after I was arrested I spent a week in jail. I was then out on bail for a year awaiting trial in criminal court, and spent $25,000 before I was exonerated.

Had they won, I faced up to ten years in jail, and they would have won but for my own video– who is going to doubt the eyewitness accounts of three sworn Federal Police Officers - the ones who were ‘coincidentally’ sitting in their patrol car watching the incident? When the judge read out my not guilty verdict, she noted that “the 3 police witnesses gave tightly matching eyewitness accounts - accounts which the defendant’s video proved could not be true… I find this curious”.

Yes, that was the extent to which the Federal Police were sanctioned for the fraudulent ordeal they put me through - their actions were labelled ‘curious’ !

My life is much simpler now, I am no longer a doctor, I lost faith in the ‘profession’ and saw no point in renewing my license if it meant complying with unethical edicts. I am living off savings. I sold my house of 20 years in the Adelaide Hills and moved to a small farm in another state.

Fortunately my immediate family are supportive. They agreed with my stances, and also refused the injections. My career was extinguished but I have a much more important job now: helping my children navigate a dangerous and tyrannical future. I have a much smaller circle of friends now, but they are of much higher quality. I did the right thing and I don’t regret a bit of it.

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