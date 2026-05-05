Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Lizelle's avatar
Lizelle
4d

That is just disgusting, I am sorry this happened to you. I have lost faith that the people responsible for all these atrocities, big and small, will ever be held accountable (you know, the ones who were just "following orders"), but I am hoping that karma will eventually bite them in the behind, in this life or the next.

The good thing that I think came out of Covid is just the sheer amount of people that woke up to the corruptness of the system. And once you see it you can't unsee. No one goes back to that previous place once they left.

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AE Johnson's avatar
AE Johnson
4dEdited

This is an appalling story. Just awful. I'm so very sorry at the way your country -your fellows- treated you, to the point where you knew you needed to abandon the career and life you'd built over decades (and so obviously loved).

I watched the video of the police visit to your home, and if that didn't anger me enough, the three police officers who 'lined up their witness' in court iced the cake.

As the old line in the movie goes:

"When policemen break the law, then there isn't any law."

I hope you are enjoying some things about your new 'norm'. I hope you're healthy. I hope one day there is recompense for the mistreatment piled on you.

Thank you for coming here to share what has happened to you.

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