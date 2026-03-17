I joined the American Federation of Musicians back in 1981, and more than four decades later, I still carry that card in my wallet. But my loyalty isn’t a testament to what the union did for me during COVID—it’s more about my stubborn hope that it’ll step up next time a “public health emergency” hits. Right now, though, my membership is hanging by a thread.



The Houston Symphony didn’t have much say in the matter. We marched in lockstep with Houston Methodist Hospital’s directives on vaccines, masks, distancing—every single one. I have to give credit where it’s due: our board and staff moved fast and decisively. We were back performing live by July 2020, one of the first orchestras anywhere to livestream from the hall. While so many ensembles across the country went dark, we kept the music going.

A small group of us pushed our elected Orchestra Committee to secure accommodations so that everyone—vaccinated or exempt—could keep their jobs and stay in the ensemble. That plea fell on deaf ears.

Like families, friends, and communities everywhere, the musicians reflected the fractures ripping through America: deep divisions, raw anger, painful splits. Few people had enough information to make informed decisions, so it felt like those stressed piranhas in an aquarium - we began to eat one another. One woman suffering from a long-term illness was flabbergasted that the person with whom she shared a music stand would not likewise use a KN95 mask. “You’re only using a mesh mask! Do you realize that you’re endangering my life?”



Working with strong-willed, hyper-talented, and deeply emotional artists like my colleagues demands resilience - I’ve learned that firsthand. The same vulnerabilities that let us pour our souls into the music can leave us bruised and raw. During those tense months, there were averted gazes, outright silences, and simmering anger toward anyone who dared question or refuse the shots for the “common good.” No middle ground existed. When one colleague exited his car on the street and saw his unmasked (and unvaccinated) fellow musician walking on the other side of the street, he quickly stopped, put his instrument on the ground, and donned his mask to protect himself…outside. Another musician visibly leapt out of the way when meeting a possibly unvaccinated member of the orchestra backstage. Some long-standing friendships shattered irreparably.

Houston Symphony, September 2021. The author is in the principal cello chair. Photo credit: Melissa Taylor



My own family navigated it a bit better, mostly because we eventually chose to sidestep the topic altogether. One of my seven siblings held off on the vaccine, waiting for more data before risking his health on something with uncertain long-term effects. How could I not back him up? It made our family Zoom calls awkward, especially with another sibling in medicine, who was married to a retired doctor. The pressure to comply was intense. A big family reunion we’d planned for years got scrapped, with some fearing for their safety. Instead of more than 30 of us gathering, only two immediate families—my own, and that of one of my brothers—showed up.



I got my first shot on March 5, 2021. Proof of vaccination became my ticket back to the stage, and I was relieved to keep playing—even if it meant masking up, staying distanced, and navigating separate entrances and staircases to limit contact with each other. Wind and brass players entered through one door; violinists and percussionists through another; low strings, yet another. Two staircases were labeled ‘Up’ and ‘Down so that no one had to come face-to-face (masked or otherwise) with anyone else. Management, heavily influenced by our sponsor Houston Methodist, and their in-house doctor, Robert Jackson, crafted these elaborate protocols to keep things running.



Like millions of Americans, I did my best to stay informed, digging into what experts were saying about potential adverse reactions to the COVID vaccines. But even broaching the topic sparked outrage from some friends and colleagues.

“Trust the medical experts,” they’d say, or “Don’t pretend you’re a doctor just because you read something online.” Yet, what about the growing VAERS data? Why the stark divide even among medical professionals?

The absurdity hit its peak onstage: wind and brass players unmasked, exhaling aerosols straight at the masked strings in front of them. Policy twisted reality to fit. Despite a study by Rice University showing the dispersal range of saliva and general breath expelled by various wind and brass instruments, they were still allowed to take off their masks while performing.

With ‘social distancing’ protocols in place, there was less room for the entire orchestra to fit on the stage. With smaller ensembles, I often didn’t know if someone was missing due to vaccine status or just because there wasn’t room. The orchestra played works scored for fewer musicians. Exemptions stayed confidential, adding to the uncertainty.

In the Summer of 2021, there was a move to bake vaccine mandates into our new contract. On July 10, I emailed the entire orchestra, urging caution, saying that we should not lock jobs to a medical decision still shrouded in unknowns. Most of my colleagues weren’t ready to question “the science,” however. The language sailed through overwhelmingly.



By Fall 2022, after being elected to the Orchestra Committee, I witnessed the human toll up close: at least three families had been financially ruined by exemptions. Management didn’t outright fire them, but they halted paychecks and yanked health insurance. Some colleagues just shrugged it off. They were either willfully blind or convinced the holdouts deserved it.



That’s when I met with our union—specifically, with the president and secretary of Local 65-699. I wasn’t asking the union to cover salaries—just to insist that the Symphony Society continue health coverage (COBRA) for our fellow members. The union’s response floored me: “We must protect all the musicians.” In essence, to safeguard the majority, they’d abandon the minority. I pushed back hard: that was the antithesis of protection. You read that correctly; our own musicians’ union would not even discuss the possibility of ensuring that our employer would maintain health care for the 80-plus members of the orchestra. They were turning their backs on at least three union siblings who were clearly in need.



In April 2023, the annual bylaw meeting gave me a shot at safeguarding our future. With a lawyer’s input, I proposed clear language to prevent the union from ever endorsing or enforcing medical mandates again:

“No officer, representative, member, or group of members of Local 65-699 shall undertake any action, including entering into any contract or collective bargaining agreement, that would constitute an exercise of medical authority over any other member or would deprive any member of their medical autonomy by requiring them to undergo any medical procedure or receive any pharmaceutical or other medical intervention.”

I presented the language as an individual member, not as a member of the Orchestra Committee. In Texas—where private employers could mandate vaccines per Supreme Court rulings—the union didn’t have to enable the mandates. My aim was simple and threefold: to limit the union’s liability, uphold personal autonomy, and keep our orchestra whole.



The local membership amended our contract with the language that I brought before them, and the proposed bylaw passed. But the lawyer for the national American Federation of Musicians in New York quashed it, saying it would infringe upon the union’s collective bargaining choices for health care. It is still incomprehensible to me that we could not agree that something so basic and personal should be left up to the individual musician.



Just weeks later, in June 2023, I suffered a stroke. Panic, desperation, and fear gripped me. An incidental finding included a large sarcoma in my calf, leading to a six-hour surgery, plus therapy and medication in the aftermath. Like so many facing health crises post-vaccination, I can’t help wondering if mine stemmed in part from the shots. As I write this today, I am choosing not to go down this blind alley. I recovered, am thankfully still insured, and still performing. But my mind keeps drifting to those colleagues who might not have afforded COBRA on their own—what would have become of them?



Some resigned from the union but stayed in the orchestra. One walked away entirely. I respect their choices; I grappled with the same dilemma and decided to stay—for now—because walking away felt like giving up the fight.

My family still gathers weekly on Zoom. Our bond endures because we’ve chosen closeness over confrontation on this divisive chapter. The orchestra has moved on too, but it’s forever changed—less trusting, more guarded.

There’s no full reckoning, just an uneasy understanding that we won’t all see eye to eye.



The union failed us when it counted most. Instead of championing every member, it followed the crowd, prioritizing “safety” for some at the expense of solidarity for all. That betrayal cuts deep.



Another pandemic could strike. Mandates might resurface.



Have I chosen wisely by staying in, fighting from the inside for our freedom, autonomy, and genuine protection? Or has the union’s core mission—collective power against the powerful—eroded so much that membership no longer holds value?



Working musicians of America: this isn’t just my dilemma. It’s ours.



What will we demand next time?

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