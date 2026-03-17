Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Liz's avatar
Liz
Mar 17

I enjoyed this. Sometimes I feel like the only person in the middle as someone who chose to get the vaccine, but supported those who did not and fought against it for anyone under age 45 as the published data did not support that. Looking back, I know the studies I read that caused me to vaccinate due to my age were falsified. I knew there was risk and figured, correctly, that my body was sturdy enough to survive it. I refused to show a vaccine card in the US as a violation of privacy and got my Opera subscription refunded as well as stopping my donations which were not small. The opera was only asking the unvaccinated to mask, long after we knew the vaccines did not prevent transmission, nor did the masks. Another theater in the area had no vaccine or masking requirements and kept performing as usual. Their donations dwarf the opera by a huge amount. One would think they would figure it out. At the opera board meeting they discussed how to reach more people, but they were blind to how many they alienated the following year.

They never could show me any research to justify their policies when I emailed them.

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Tim's avatar
Tim
Mar 17

One of the most "rememberable" moments of that time, for me, was watching a college basketball game and seeing the band members playing horns through masks with holes. The whole thing was lunacy. Thanks for sharing your story.

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