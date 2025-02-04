“For the Indians living inside the Rocky Mountain Range in the far North of Canada, the successful nutrition for nine months of the year was largely limited to wild game, chiefly moose and caribou. During the summer months the Indians were able to use growing plants. During the winter some use was made of bark and buds of trees. I found the Indians putting great emphasis upon the eating of the organs of the animals, including the wall of parts of the digestive tract. Much of the muscle meat of the animals was fed to the dogs. It is important that skeletons are rarely found where large game animals have been slaughtered by the Indians of the North. The skeletal remains are found as piles of finely broken bone chips or splinters that have been cracked up to obtain as much as possible of the marrow and nutritive qualities of the bones. These Indians obtain their fat-soluble vitamins and also most of their minerals from the organs of the animals. An important part of the nutrition of the children consisted in various preparations of bone marrow, both as a substitute for milk and as a special dietary ration.”

As reported in Weston A Price’s 1939 classic, Nutritional and Physical Degeneration (pp 232-233 of the 8th edition)

It is surprising to me—to most of us, I suspect—that people who had successfully hunted big game such as moose and caribou would hand over the muscle to their dogs. We love our steaks a lot. Such people, Price’s book makes clear, knew something that we do not. Their healthy teeth, skulls and bodies demonstrate that fact. It is not that we should not be eating the muscle of animals, but that we should be eating all of their other parts as well.

