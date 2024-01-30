Things that caught my eye #6
Home-grown food, the origin of shoulders, and the surrounding puppets
This week:
Research out of the University of Michigan finds that it’s better for the environment for you to buy “conventionally” grown food than to grow it yourself. How very embarrassing for everyone involved.
Where did shoulders come from? (hint: nearly the same place as did jaws, and the middle ear bones of mammals! Ooh, we get to go back to comparative anatomy lab and think about skeletal evolution…); and
Insight from an author whom I disdained when forced to read her in high school, but about whom I have since come around: Edith Wharton.
Here we go: