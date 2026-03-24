Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Christine Summerson
Mar 24

Thank you for sharing this lovely and terribly sad story.

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Debby
Mar 24

Kim, Thank you for your story, I’d say your dad’s gift of writing has passed onto you. I am grateful you told your heartbreaking story, please don’t stop sharing what happened to your family. I am not going to forget or loose the anger I have over what went on through those Covid years.

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