This is my Covid story; it is also my Dad’s.

Our relationship, like that of so many fathers and daughters, was complicated, and at times difficult. I was the typical little girl who idolized Daddy and believed he could do no wrong. But over time Daddy revealed himself to be a mere human, one with faults and weaknesses, and priorities that weren’t always centered on us. As the editor of a major newspaper he worked late into the night, “putting the paper to bed,” ensuring the news was home-delivered each morning. This meant nothing to a little girl. All I knew was other daddies didn’t miss so many occasions; other daddies were home for dinner.

That disappointment inevitably blurred into the angry, rebellious teenage years where fights over curfews, politics, and even how I styled my hair made us more like adversaries and caused us to sometimes look at each other as if we were strangers.

Those were ugly years that, sadly and senselessly, lasted longer than my teens, and I am thankful that, with time, a funny thing happened: I came to look at my father and see that he was merely a flawed human, like me and everyone else. And I realized that was what I wanted in my dad. If I had not reached that place I wouldn’t have been there holding his hand in May of 2020 as his body grew weak and the world morphed into a place neither of us understood.

It was my boyfriend Adam who said I should leave Austin and go to East Texas to be with my parents. “Things are getting weird,” he said in those early Covid days. Those “fifteen days to slow the spread” had passed, but we were still being told to stay home. We had watched the shelves of our local grocery store emptied as “panic hoarding” spread. “We’re all in this together” we were constantly told, and yet it was every man for himself inside the supermarket.

It started to feel like everyone had been handed a script detailing the rules for the so-called “new normal.” We all read our lines and found ourselves suddenly belonging to one of two distinct groups. The largest obediently, even eagerly, repeated the rules and called for enforcement. The smaller group, made up of those who hesitated, had questions and doubts, were looked upon with growing suspicion and anger. An ever-widening gulf separated even some who had been friends and family just days before.

Going to my parents was the right decision. They were elderly, living in the small college town they had moved to after I left home for university. My father had suffered a stroke a few years before and although he wasn’t unhealthy, he was definitely slowing down. Each time I visited he seemed smaller, and older. He was wearing his 80-plus years more and more openly.

I’m not sure how much help I really provided my parents, but they were infinitely grateful for my company as we faced the monotony of daily life when we’d been told there was nowhere to go.

Neither of my parents feared Covid. Boredom was our biggest concern until late April of 2020, when Dad got sick. Still, no one panicked. Even as days passed, he wasn’t getting worse, and he didn’t seem to have a respiratory illness. He was weak, achy, prone to dehydration. He was also adamant that he did not want to go to the hospital. We respected that, tried to keep him comfortable and nourished. I spent a lot of time watching TV with him, holding his hand, telling him stories. He told me often how happy he was that I was there, and I marveled many times at how far our journey had spanned. We were back in a place so simple: a father telling his daughter he loved her.

His decline happened rapidly. One morning he was much worse, so weak he could not stand on his own. He just looked sick in a way I am not sure how to describe. It struck me that his beloved cat, who spent hours each day in his lap, had disappeared. I found her hiding in the farthest reaches of the house, under a spare bed. I think she knew what was coming and had already said her goodbyes.

I called my sister and was shocked to hear myself say, bluntly, “If you want to see Dad, I think you need to come now.” We all live in Texas, but Texas is a big place and my sister was over 500 miles away. Time moved incredibly slowly that day as we waited for her to arrive while watching Dad get worse. There were moments he looked into my eyes and squeezed my hand, and then abruptly his eyes closed and his body sank down into the sofa. He was on the verge of losing consciousness and we finally admitted we couldn’t pretend that time didn’t matter anymore. Mom nervously asked if I thought we should call for an ambulance. I asked Dad who, drowsily and remarkably agreeably, said “OK.”

I can still see the paramedics gently lifting him onto a gurney, and I can hear Mom calling out to him, “We’re right behind you!”

“We’ll be there soon Dad!” I cried. One of the paramedics turned and looked at us with sadness.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “They won’t let you in.” We stared back at him in disbelief. Somehow it had never registered for us that a lockdown would include no visitors at a hospital. “Then don’t take him!” a silent voice inside me screamed. But I only continued to stare stupidly at the sympathetic face that had just told me the incomprehensible.

The ambulance drove away slowly, with no sirens, and no lights. Mom and I walked back inside in silence. It suddenly felt impossible that we had just let them take him away. All alone. My sister had not even been allowed to say goodbye.

Adam told me I had made the right choice. “You did not want to be there as he died in the living room,” he said. “You can’t imagine how he might have suffered, and you’d have had nothing to help him.” I told him I knew he was right. Just like I tell him each time he has to repeat it. Because no matter how much time passes, I always come back to wondering if that is actually true.

When my sister arrived we drove to the hospital with Dad’s glasses and a few things. The paramedics weren’t wrong; not even my mother was allowed inside. We returned home to wait.

Eventually a doctor called. Her priority seemed to be making sure Dad was classified as a Covid patient even though both Covid tests she’d administered had resulted in negative results. During a different call I heard Mom arguing with her and citing the test results.

“Oh, he’s got it,” the doctor told her, “I can just look at him and I know.”

Mom hung up the phone and burst out angrily, “Then the government should hire you to travel around the country looking at people and save everyone the time and money of all this testing!” In my memories I choose to believe that Mom yelled this at the disembodied voice on the phone before she hung up. I want to believe her words made the faceless doctor see my father as a human and not a test result.

Thankfully, someone else was assigned to Dad’s care. A nurse answered the phone when Mom called on the off chance that Dad could answer, or that someone would be there to give us an update. During their conversation Mom told the nurse that it was their wedding anniversary, and that she had hoped to speak to Dad at least for a moment. The nurse said she would come back to Dad’s room later, when her shift was over, and she would call Mom if Dad was awake, holding the phone to his ear so they could talk. And she did. That evening Mom said hello, and Dad whispered back, and she could hear the nurse ask him if he knew who that was.

“That’s my wife,” he said.

Mere minutes for a conversation and everything in the world to say. How do you choose? Mom wished him a happy anniversary and then I could see in her eyes that some uncertainty, or maybe self-consciousness, or perhaps just plain sadness was beginning to seep in.

“Tell him that old story Mom,” I said. “Tell him about when y’all were young and had the Triumph convertible, and how you were driving through New Mexico and the sunset was so beautiful and you felt so free that you decided to just keep driving and drove all night long.” And she did.

My sister and I listened to the old familiar story and pictured them as they once had been. It’s so easy for children, even as adults, to forget that their parents had full, even romantic and adventurous lives before becoming parents. I loved hearing the story again, and I hoped that the memory came back vividly to Dad along with her words as well.

I don’t remember exactly what I said to him when the phone was handed to me. I do remember my brain was screaming, “Tell him you’re sorry! Tell him you’re sorry!” I think I said that we didn’t know they wouldn’t let us in, that we would have been there if we were allowed. I told him he would come home soon. I hope he believed me.

My sister, the first-born and “Daddy’s little girl,” had not played out the theatrics of a rebellious teenager. She had always been more composed and mature than me, and whatever inner turmoil she may have suffered, she hid her feelings in the pages of a diary rather than dramatically exposing them to the world, as her little sister was apt to do. And yet it was my sister who first let the emotions come that evening. She spoke briefly to Dad. Handing the phone back to Mom, she suddenly, fearfully cried out, “Daddy!” before her voice broke entirely. When the phone call was over we sat there awkwardly until Mom broke the silence.

“This is our anniversary,” she said. We all cried then.

Dad died of heart failure two days later.

My Dad. He’d been a newspaper man most of his life. He’d interviewed five U.S. Presidents and a young Elvis Presley, which he said always impressed his writing students years later far more than the stories about the Presidents ever did. He served as a counterintelligence agent during the Korean conflict and was stationed in France. He won a writing contest when he and my mom were just married, and the prize sent them on a free trip to Europe, where they had the time of their lives. He loved good wine and good food, rounds of golf and gin rummy. He loved people and should have been surrounded by family during his final days. He loved stories, and we should have been sharing many of them with his friends and relatives at a memorial after he was gone. But of course, during Covid there were no public funerals or memorials. My Dad’s last days were spent in a morphine haze in a hospital bed devoid of love.

He died alone. Needlessly. Senselessly. Heartlessly. And his story is similar to many others I am sure. Living in Texas I soon learned that my “Covid life” was far less restricted than that of many people I know who were living in other, bluer states. I think I took that a bit for granted. But not this. This was just as cruel as any policy in the world.

I came back to Austin in June and the yoga studio I belonged to opened up that same month. I remember a teacher asking me about what I had done the three months they had been closed, and I told her of my father’s passing.

“From Covid?” She looked stricken.

“No,” I told her, “heart failure.”

“Oh, good,” she said smiling, with obvious relief.

I wondered if I should ask her if she really believed my grief would have been worse if his had been a Covid death. But even then I was seeing clearly how the propaganda was taking hold. How fear had replaced reason. Even in a city where we were allowed to go to in-person yoga and walk into restaurants mask-free.

Days then weeks moved by, and although life was still unsettled and strange, it was becoming easier to replace the bad memories of the hospital with good memories of Dad. My sister, Mom and I held a small memorial, just the three of us. We each wore one of Dad’s signature hideous Hawaiian shirts as we spread out on the golf course where he had spent so many hours and scattered his ashes. Back at the house we shared a bottle of Chateauneuf du Pape, Dad’s favorite, and told our favorite “Dad stories.” It helped, even if it didn’t completely heal.

Back in Austin I still found myself suddenly thinking of Dad or even of his terrible passing, but I also realized, sometimes almost guiltily, that the periods between those moments were growing longer. Still, it all flooded back around Christmas when I received a card from an old friend I hadn’t spoken to in years. In what could be called her Covid story she had included the sad news of her mother’s passing. My friend and her brother had moved their mother into an assisted living facility not long before the lockdowns. She wrote that soon they were no longer allowed inside her mother’s room. Instead they found themselves visiting her from behind a plate of glass, trying to mouth greetings while her mother just looked confused and forlorn. She wrote they had hoped to facetime with her, but she didn’t understand how to use a tablet or iPhone and simply stopped trying. She wrote that, without communication, dementia came on fast. And when she died, she was alone.

I remember thinking: This is someone who really understands. I wrote my friend back, my emotions fueling my sentences even as my fingers, unaccustomed to putting pen to paper, ached from gripping my pen so hard. I thanked her for sharing her story and I told her about Dad. I was furious, I wrote, in a way I wasn’t sure I would ever get over. I railed against the dystopian, crazy and inhuman policies that had treated our parents so cruelly. I questioned what kind of people could make and enforce such rules.

I did not hear back from my former friend, and at some point I reread her letter. I was shocked. I must have read it before through a lens of my own anger and grief, and then invented a story that her words did not actually tell. Her letter was not angry. She had accepted being separated from her mother—the plate of glass, the silence, even the dementia—as part of an honorable, perhaps even virtuous role one played during a national crisis. She did not question why her mother had died alone, and she accused no one of cruelty or even of being unkind. I never heard from my former friend again. And while I cannot understand her way of thinking, I have come to accept that she cannot understand mine either.

Death is the one certainty we have in this life, and yet fear of death makes us try to deny it. If life really is a journey we should be holding someone’s hand as they take those final steps. In this post-Covid world, which sometimes still feels lonelier than the world before, I am trying to be less angry and to remember to extend my hand when someone I know begins that final walk.

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