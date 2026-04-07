Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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AE Johnson's avatar
AE Johnson
4d

"Yet when the crisis is discussed now, the country’s response to Covid is treated like bad weather. Regrettable. Unavoidable. Nobody’s fault."

...the more we are all the same...

Yes, here (the USA) too.

Wonderful story you wrote, thank you. Hoping you and your family are well and clawing your way back.

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
4d

Our son-in-law is Nepalese and I've observed "A kind of steadiness that wealthier nations, less accustomed to scarcity, might struggle to imagine." True, humans get used to their standard of living. But a positive characteristic of a wealthier nation such as the USA is our willingness and our right to question the government. If only we could combine the best of every culture.

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