Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
May 19

Thank you for the personal view. My, how your life has changed! And wonderful how you have managed to move together and perhaps even grow closer.

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AE Johnson's avatar
AE Johnson
May 20

No, it is not less if they don't remember it. Definitely not less. This is rich enough in your memory alone and the proof is the mood, the feel, the sense you evoked in me.

You're a sorceress with the English tongue.

Just wonder-ful, and soul-filling.

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