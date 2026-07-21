Natural Selections

Natural Selections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Wright's avatar
Donna Wright
1d

We have become a nation of wimps. "How did Ma Ingalls deal with her period in a dugout?" She dealt with it in the same way, no matter where she lived. They didn't have tampons or sanitary pads. They had a cloth that they had to wash, and she had a stream nearby. I got my period in the days of sanitary belts. Several years later the stick-on pads came out and trash cans were filled with sanitary belts...just as, years before, trash cans were filled with cloth sanitary pads. Someday women will look back on us and wonder how we dealt with tampons and stick-on pads. It's called progress, friends.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Liz's avatar
Liz
1d

I read those books as a child and loved them. I read them again when my kids were young and saw a whole added layer. They are coming under attack not just for racial issues, but also because Rose Ingalls Wilder became one of the the mothers of the libertarian movement in the United States. Her adopted grandson, Roger McBride, founded the Libertarian Party. Rose was an international journalist.

I sew my clothes, grow food, cook from scratch, etc... and I think these books inspired me to go that direction with my life.

I left the city and moved to a smallish town settled by intrepid pioneers. The kids here are different and take more risks. I was at my piano lesson and a neighbor kid knocked on the door asking to play with one of the sons. He looked like he was about 10. My teacher, the mother, did not know where he was, and after asking around found out he was walking somewhere in the neighborhood. The other little boy went off looking for him.

I told my teacher how happy I was that her kids were running loose. It felt like going back in time. Leaving the city after retirement has helped us so much, we live in a community now.

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Heying · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture