Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Heather
2d

Praying for a full recovery for your son now. Thank you for these stories. This one really resonated with me. I too underwent a complete political and spiritual change during Covid. This is beautifully written and true.

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Sicula's avatar
Sicula
2d

Fervent prayers for your fine young son Toby and blessings on you Heather, Bret, and Zack.

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