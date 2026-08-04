Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Amos's avatar
Amos
9h

These stories are so important. Getting them on record NOW is the most important work of our time.

Just this morning, something reminded me of how I felt when I saw Joe Biden's speech and heard his words to those of us who didn't go along with the vax: "Our patience is wearing thin." Despair, disbelief, fear. Is the president of the US really doing this? Telling half the population that they are stupid, obstinate children, not worth listening to? Where is the pushback, our spirit? Is this really going to be the world our children will inherit? It was the first time in my life that I thought, maybe everything is NOT going to be OK.

The intervening years have papered over that wound. I had almost forgotten those words from the president and that exact moment when they landed in my psyche. I had almost forgotten how much the little victories meant to me- the festivals that still went on, and the speakers that still came, the lady in town who never wore a mask, not knowing she gave me the courage to go bare-faced too. The man in the grocery store who came up to me and said, "You're not wearing a mask!" and took his off too. "I thought if I got the vaccine I wasn't supposed to need this anymore!"

Don't get me wrong. These people were the exceptions. It was 1 little victory to 100 defeats. When 100 people were mobbing up and calling for people like me to be tried for second-degree murder, that one bare face in the crowd was our life-line.

Never, never, never forget how huge these small acts of disobedience were. Write these memories down and read them over and over.

Bless you, Heather, and all who are writing in, for doing this work.

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Ruth Lyons's avatar
Ruth Lyons
9h

Exactly! Well put, Ana. I’m so glad you listened to your body and left that professional life; had you stayed your enquiring mind and spirit would most likely have been completely eroded, along with your health. Congratulations on having the strength and courage to stand up to the enormous and horrible pressure that was exerted on all the unbelievers. And your story, like many others we have read here, is such a great example of one stiff and armored door closing with an awful clang, and then another one, perhaps the one we always wanted to walk through, but didn’t or couldn’t, opening in a way that is softer and more inviting. May you write many lovely children’s books.

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