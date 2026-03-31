Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
Mar 31

Now you know how Chinese people felt when they were subjected to struggle sessions. This is pure evil by people who are sure they are good.

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Jon Hepworth's avatar
Jon Hepworth
Mar 31

An identical twin’s adverse reaction should rank highly so as to trigger exemption. What a horror story. I quit after the first booster because the SF hospitals were flooded with 3-shot patients who became Covid-infected in February 2022. Does anyone know of an exorcist who expel the demon vaccine from my body?

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