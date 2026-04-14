Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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hon j's avatar
hon j
Apr 14

I share all of your feelings and support your actions! It was a farce, a dangerous, damaging plan. It is crazy to me, as well, how many people followed in lock step. Slowly and incrementally the facade is breaking and light is shining into the darkness. I am praying the general population can see they should not allow themselves to be controlled by fear and give away liberty to the government (temporarily of course, 2 weeks to stop the spread right???) Trust in God, do not fear. I was very afraid initially too, but once I saw the devastation to our kids, I saw RED...I was very, very angry. To get a daily dose of optimism, try reading a substack called "Coffee and Covid" by Jeff Childers. 6 daily posts per week are free. Members only on Sundays. It won't disappoint.

And as an aside, I think the homeless couple judging your parenting is rich... it seems they have made all excellent choices in their lives?? Ugh...

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BikerChick's avatar
BikerChick
Apr 14Edited

Mellony, my dear….you are my spirit animal. I hope you’ve since left the wretchedness of Portland (like Heather.) There was insanity in my state of WI early on but life returned to relative normal within a few months, especially “up north.”

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