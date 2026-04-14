I remember April 9, 2020 as if it were yesterday. I had just started back to work at Starbucks after it had been closed for ten days. It was a particularly stressful day. Starbucks was instituting a mask policy for all partners and if we did not have one, we could make one at work out of a cold brew coffee filter and plastic wrap. I of course did not have one, so I spent the day at work undergoing this humiliation ritual of wearing an absolutely insane mask that I knew did nothing at all to protect me. I cannot describe to you the absolute powerlessness I felt at that moment. I felt fake and ridiculous. I could not believe this was reality. Has everyone gone insane?

I got home and told myself, “Mellony, focus on what you can control.” So, I got my son, Ben and we headed out the door. Despite being on a Shelter at Home order since March 23, I had made it my personal goal to go out every day. Every single day.

We had recently sold everything and moved to Portland, Oregon with just four suitcases. On our daily excursions, we were determined to visit all the bridges. We rode the empty buses around town to the few shops and restaurants that were still open, and sometimes we just walked the empty streets. It was eerie to see a once bustling city so desolate. It truly felt like something out of a dystopian nightmare.

Portland, Oregon, during the lockdowns in 2020. All photographs by the author.

I kept hearing that “sheltering in” and social distancing was the New Normal, but I had news for them: there was no way in hell this would be my or my son’s New Normal. I refused. I ignored all the new at-home trends like watching The Tiger King, ordering food by contactless delivery, or taking online tours of museums. I remember one day receiving a mailer for an online bike ride. I ripped it up and threw it away. I refused to take part in any of this insanity. We continued to do what we had always done. To me, giving in to any of this would be participating in a lie.

This particular day started out just like every day.

I returned home from work around 2pm. Ben and I headed out the door to explore the city. When we returned home, we made dinner, did the dishes, and then he walked to Colonel Summers park around the corner to play basketball while I walked across the street at the Lone Fir Cemetery, meeting him when I was finished. This evening, I was just about to start walking to the park when I received a text from Ben. It was a picture of the basketball hoop with a board strategically placed across the hoop, rendering it useless. I instantly felt a pit in my stomach.

The author in a mask made out of a coffee filter; basketball hoop decommissioned - for your safety.

Basketball was the one thing Ben, then 14 years old, loved doing. It was his life. And now these people were taking away the one thing he wanted to do. I started running to the park. I felt a flurry of emotions. I felt guilt for bringing him to Portland, and sadness for him losing an outlet, but mostly I just felt anger. Anger towards those bastards for hurting my son.

By the time I made it to the park, I was livid. I saw the tennis courts without nets, the playground wrapped up with yellow caution tape, and plastic yard signs warning us about the dangers of Covid. And there was my sweet Ben, standing in the middle of the basketball court holding his ball, silent, just pointing to the hoop.

I absolutely lost it. I started pulling up the signs and throwing them on the ground and yanking the yellow tape off the swings and playground equipment. This was my breaking point. How dare they do this to my child?

In the midst of my rage, a homeless couple that lived by the park in their van started walking towards me.

“Hey, stop that!” They were yelling at me. “Those are there for a reason!”

I had a million things rushing around in my head to say, but the only thing I could get out was, “this is bullshit!”

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” they said. “You’re teaching your son to disobey the law.”

By this time, I had removed all the tape, and Ben was pleading with me to calm down. But I started walking towards the homeless couple, ready to throw down with them. I honestly have no idea what was going through my mind, but I was ready to go to blows.

“Mom! Mom!” Ben yelled, and grabbed me as hard as he could by the shoulders, pulling me back.

He had to have been so scared because up until this point, I had never acted like this. He just kept pulling me back, screaming at me, “Mom!” Maybe it was the fear in his voice that snapped me out of it. My son and I looked at each other, both of us scared and shaking, and walked away. I could hear the homeless people screaming about what a horrible mom I was, but I didn’t care anymore. All I could focus on was getting home and making sure Ben was safe.

After we had both had time to decompress, we talked about what happened. I promised him that I would never act like that again. I felt so bad for scaring him but more importantly putting him at risk. What if I was arrested? Where would he go? What would he do? It was just me and him against the world. How could I have been so careless?

From that point on, my civil disobedience was more controlled, planned and subtle. I would write anti-lockdown messages at bus stops and on electrical boxes around Portland. “End the fascist lockdown now.” One time someone wrote back “suck a ventilator, covidiot.” I couldn’t believe how quickly people turned on each other.

I also tore Covid flyers off electricity poles around the city, and posted nonstop on Facebook about how we had to fight this madness.

And every time I walked by the park, I would rip the tape down and pull out the signs again. The Covid regime always managed to put them back up, but I was relentless. I knew I was right, so I would rip them down at every opportunity.

Looking back, I often wonder: did I do the right thing? When I tell this story to people, some thank me for my service, as if I did some monumental thing. Did I change the world? Absolutely not! The insanity of the pandemic carried on despite my actions. Did I change my son’s world? Absolutely! He learned that when you see an injustice, you fight against it. He learned that his mom would stand up for him even at her own peril and honestly, that’s all that really matters to me.

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