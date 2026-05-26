Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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David S's avatar
David S
5d

"And yet I am grateful. The pandemic woke me up." YES! I too am grateful. It is the proverbial silver lining in this immense dark cloud. Thanks for reminding me. Stay strong.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
5d

Nothing good happens, when conformity is the goal.

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