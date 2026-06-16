Natural Selections

Natural Selections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
2d

I understand. We live in the woods on a small farm, both retired USN, and we didn't have to experience the viciousness that those still employed or with school-age children endured. We were also able to take care of my elderly mother at our home. But I will never forgive the scolding, the unhinged fear that turned "normal" people into Stasi, the crushing of K-12, treading across the backs of children to placate the hysterical adults, seeing the stories of elderly dying isolated. I also won't forget.

Reply
Share
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
2d

To some people, conformism is the highest goal. It is their god.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Heying · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture