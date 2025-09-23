Laura Delano’s youth was shaped by the language of psychiatric diagnosis. Its meticulous “symptom lists and tidy categories” defined her teens and twenties. She believed that her “primary condition, bipolar disorder, was an incurable brain disease that would only worsen without medications, therapy, and the occasional stay on a psych ward.”

So Delano embraced, as millions of others have, “the promises of a psychopharmaceutical solution,” welcoming the regimen of pills she ingested in the hope that they’d bring her stability, reliability, functionality. That they’d maybe, one day, even provide her with the chance to feel something close to normal.

Delano took all this as an objective fact. Her parents had the financial means to get her ­top‑notch care from some of the nation’s best doctors and psychiatric hospitals, and they dove right in, desperate for answers, eager to get her needed relief. “We accepted the grave reality that came with a disease like bipolar disorder,” Delano writes, “the unpredictable ups and downs, the inability to take on too much stress or responsibility, the many impulsive mistakes and destructive behaviors I’d engage in during unmanageable episodes, the risk I’d kill myself.”

For fourteen years, Delano lived tethered to the belief that her brain was broken and redesigned her entire life around the singular purpose of fixing it. Essentially, Delano became a professional psychiatric patient between the ages of thirteen and ­ twenty‑seven. After more than a decade, she “decided to leave behind all the diagnoses, meds, and professionals” and recover on her own. “Decided” does a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence, however. The path out of psychiatric drug dependency is grueling, and by no means guaranteed.

That is the story that Laura Delano tells in Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance.

Unshrunk is about informed decision‑making: what it takes to make a true choice regarding psychiatric diagnoses and drugs, the repercussions when you don’t have the information necessary to do so, and what happens after you realize the choices you thought you’d been making were never really choices at all. While Delano is clear that she is not “anti medication” or “anti psychiatry,” and recognizes that many people have been helped by psychiatric drugs, she insists on informed consent. Delano made it out of psychiatric drug dependence; many others do not.

In the following excerpt, Delano describes the unknowns about one widely prescribed psychiatric drug, questioning its efficacy and long-term effects.

(This introduction was modified lightly from the Introduction of Delano’s book.)

Buy Unshrunk

Share

The Night Cafe , by Vincent van Gogh, whose sleepless nights contributed to many of his creations, including this work.

Chapter Eight of Unshrunk, by Laura Delano

Ambien

Since the late 1990s, the FDA has provided the general public with an online database that allows anyone to look up materials such as FDA staff reviews of clinical trials, correspondence between drug companies and the FDA, and summaries of drug approval documents. While incomplete and heavily redacted, each package contains a trove of information about pharmaceutical drugs— information that would be highly beneficial for anyone to read prior to starting a new prescription.

I never thought to dig up the FDA approval package for Ambien prior to starting it because I had no idea that such a resource even existed. Had I educated myself about the drug, which was approved in 1992, I would have gotten a clear picture of what, exactly, the three trials submitted to the FDA by Lorex Pharmaceuticals (which was eventually acquired by what today is Sanofi) showed about Ambien’s effectiveness. (Of note, Lorex actually included forty‑one trials in its New Drug Application, but the FDA decided to factor only three “definitive” trials into its decision, along with four trials it considered “supportive,” and to shelve the remaining thirty‑four due to “(1) insufficient data for review . . . and/or (2) substantial flaws in the design or conduct of studies.”) The first trial split 462 participants with completely normal sleep function into six groups, one of which was put on a placebo and the rest of which on varying dosages of Ambien. They were followed for one night, under the presumption that they would have difficulties because they were sleeping in a laboratory for the first time. Sleep latency (SL) (how long it takes to fall asleep; usually this is determined objectively using electrodes and sensors that track things like brain activity, heart rate, and breath‑ ing) was measured; those taking Ambien fell asleep about ten minutes faster than those on a placebo. The number of awakenings was measured; those on Ambien woke up, on average, five times in the night instead of about seven, as with the placebo group. Sleep efficiency (SE) of those on Ambien was measured at 91.7 percent, compared with 87.8 percent of placebo takers (SE is a ratio of the total time asleep to time spent in bed; according to a 2016 paper in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, the peer‑reviewed journal of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, when people are doing sleep therapy, the goal is to get them to 85–89 percent SE).

The second and third trials, which were much smaller, started out by putting patients on a placebo without telling them—this is called a single‑blind run‑in phase, and it’s a strategy often implemented by drug companies to improve outcomes of a drug by screening and then removing anyone who responds positively to a placebo prior to starting a trial—and the remaining participants were then split into active drug and placebo groups. They were followed for thirty‑five and thirty‑one days, respectively. At the end of the second trial, patients on Ambien were falling asleep around ten to twenty minutes faster than prior to being put on the drug and about twenty minutes faster than the placebo group (whose time to fall asleep hadn’t changed). Ambien takers’ sleep efficiency scores were 87.9 and 87.3 at the end of the trial, compared with 80.7 in the placebo group (all groups, it should be noted, started with at least 80 percent, not far from the 85–89 percent range recommended in that sleep medicine journal article). The Ambien group generally had more awakenings per night than those on the placebo. Researchers in the third trial ac‑ knowledged that “there was no statistically significant difference between active drug groups and placebo beyond 2 weeks of treatment, except for sleep latency,” and in the case of this specific trial, they had omitted any objective sleep‑related measures—one can only speculate as to why—and left as the only measure of efficacy the subjective opinions of the patients regarding how well they thought they slept.

And had I read the section in which the FDA provides required warning text for the patient package insert, I would have seen the following:

Sleep medicines can cause dependence, especially when these medicines are used regularly for longer than a few weeks or at high doses. When people develop dependence, they may have difficulty stopping the sleep medicine. If the medi- cine is suddenly stopped, the body is not able to function nor- mally and unpleasant symptoms (see “Withdrawal”) may occur. They may find they have to keep taking the medicine either at the prescribed dose or at increasing doses just to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

When I began Ambien in early 2002, the sleeping pill industry was just starting to boom. Between 2001 and 2005, prescriptions ballooned by 55 percent, to 45.5 million per year. By 2005, Sanofi‑Aventis was making $2.1 billion per year on Ambien sales alone, and I’d been taking it every night, as prescribed, for years, completely unaware that it had never been approved for long‑term use or that it was dependence‑forming. I can’t be sure what Dr. Bachman knew about the drug. I don’t recall him ever bringing up concerns about renewing my monthly prescription.

Accompanying my worsened sleep issues in the wake of starting Ambien was a concerning array of newly amplified emotions. I was started on Prozac “to help ameliorate anxiety, tearfulness, obsessive + compulsive approach to food, etc.,” wrote Dr. Bachman. A week later, I shared with him that I was newly jittery. He suggested I cut back on caffeine.

At some point that spring, after developing a skin rash, I was switched from Prozac to Effexor, another antidepressant, and then switched back to Prozac when the rash didn’t subside. Therapy, Dr. Bachman recorded, focused on “finding a middle ground between roles of rebellion‑conformity, partying‑studying, etc.” We analyzed my dreams, some of which, half a year after the September 11 attacks, involved bombs, missiles, and dead bodies. Dr. Bachman be‑ gan to mention issues with “body image” and “eating habits” more frequently in his notes, and he encouraged me to call him between appointments if I was having “particular difficulty in this regard.” On the whole, however, he started most of his notes with statements like “Pt. continues to feel well.” I was always sure to share enough details about my progress to make Dr. Bachman proud of me.

In April 2002, Dr. Bachman noted that I had stopped my mood stabilizer after running out of refills. “Since diagnosis of bipolar I or II disorder is uncertain (borderline personality traits, along with substance use is a more likely diagnosis),” he wrote, “for now she will remain off VPA [valproic acid, the generic version of Depakote] and I will observe her clinical progress carefully.”

Through the rest of freshman year, I saw Dr. Bachman twice a week and took my meds diligently. As my Prozac dose slowly crept up, I simultaneously developed an agitating, compelling urge for control. The compulsion grew so demanding that I began to focus it on the closest available target: my body. (I’d had a bout of what would have been diagnosed as anorexia or “eating disorder not otherwise specified” in high school, so it was easy to slip back into the old, familiar practice of pruning away at my physical self.) I tracked the loose stomach skin I could pull at, the extra meat on my arms and shoulders, the flesh on my inner thighs. These were all, now, redundancies to be gotten rid of. Never before a runner, I began jogging along the Charles River, making silent bets to go an additional quarter mile each day “or else you’ll die,” I’d tell myself. I systematically omitted entire food groups that newly threatened me until I was eating solely fat‑ and sugar‑free items sequestered behind thick plastic packaging listing unpronounceable, lengthy ingredient lists.

That summer, I went on a six‑week cross‑country road trip with Catrin, my best friend from Deerfield. Though I intended to speak regularly with Dr. Bachman, I never followed up after our first phone appointment to schedule the next one. In spite of the breathtaking sights around us, I obsessively focused my attention every day on running many miles and religiously taking my meds, which were stored for easy access in a quilted Dopp kit next to my pillow. I panicked when our travels took us to places that didn’t afford me access to what I’d decided I was allowed to eat, shuddering at the thought of slipping from my diligent daily routine just once. I grew increasingly irritable, quick to pounce at Catrin when she suggested itinerary plans that threatened the integrity of my dietary regimen. We lis‑ tened to dozens of hours of Harry Potter audiobooks to distract from the tension I’d created between us. My flesh dissipated, my cheeks grew concave, my eyes hollowed out. By the trip’s end, my clothes were falling off me. I returned home convinced I was more on top of my life than ever before.

I couldn’t have known at the time that SSRI drugs like Prozac would soon be linked to abrupt behavior and personality changes similar to what I’d begun to experience. In 2004, two years after our road trip, the FDA issued a required warning for all SSRI antidepressant drug labels, part of which said:

Patients, their families, and their caregivers should be encouraged to be alert to the emergence of anxiety, agitation, panic attacks, insomnia, irritability, hostility, aggressiveness, impulsivity, akathisia (psychomotor restlessness), hypomania, mania, other unusual changes in behavior, worsening of depression, and suicidal ideation, especially early during antidepressant treatment and when the dose is adjusted up or down.

When I moved into my sophomore dorm the next fall, I avoided the student dining hall and instead stocked up on packages of dehydrated vegetables, fat‑free processed meats, mustard, and jars of pickles. I hid anything that didn’t need refrigeration in the back of my closet, convinced that one of my roommates might steal it. I drank excessive amounts of diet soda and black coffee and kept a diary tracking each day’s progress: 4 pieces of dried mango; 1 cup of nonfat cottage cheese; 5 slices of fat-free turkey breast; 7 pickles. 1 hour on elliptical and 4-mile run. 1,500 calories burned. My roommates, who frequently tried to hide the scale due to their concerns about my shrinking frame, increasingly annoyed me. Dr. Bachman upped my Prozac dose, noting, “She is feeling a little ‘guilty’ and ‘weird’ about a sense of ‘arrogance’ and desire to be alone and introspective more this semester. We agreed that overall this is part of her growth, development of self and ego boundaries, etc.”

It was only a matter of time before my irritation with others grew to include Dr. Bachman. I’d successfully excised nearly all social interaction; why not cut out therapy as well? After all, I hadn’t talked to him once all summer, during which time I’d managed to get my life into impeccable order. I began to cancel sessions. Eventually, I stopped scheduling them at all. I spent the rest of the fall and early winter in a frenzied fervor of self‑obsession, sporadically dabbling in alcohol and having fleeting dalliances with guys when I felt especially terrible about myself.

The next time I contacted Dr. Bachman was in late January, by email:

1/22/03 7:33am hey dr. bachman- i’ve been doing really well with respect to squash and studies the past couple months. i’ve been really good about remain- ing healthy, still not smoking cigarettes, drinking much, or anything else. all in all, i feel great on the outside. i really miss talking to you, though, because i’ve sort of gotten back to that state where i have a lot of thoughts about stuff no one else would really understand besides you…. i’m still living a psycho extreme life, with my eating, following my schedules, and i’ve basically lost all ability to socialize…. i’m having serious guy-issues, and am actually worried that i’ll never be able to get married because i have such a problem with letting anyone else into my life. literally, i love being by myself. i’m obsessed with it, and can’t get enough of it. if i could go through the day not talking to anyone, i would. . . . anyway, i wanted to send you an e-mail to apologize for being so bad about keeping in touch. i sort of went into my own little world the past two months, and found that i had no time to step out of my intense schedule of squash, studying, and going to sleep early. i guess i got cocky too and thought that i’d be ok not talking to anyone for a while. well, i was wrong. i’ve found that all the stuff is building up again…. i just wanted to let you know that, if you can fit me in, i’d love to come back to see you. i’m pretty desperate. i’ve transformed into a machine, and my closest friends have said the same thing. it’s so weird . . . anyway, just e-mail me back when you read this and tell me what you think about starting to see eachother [sic] in february. I hope you’ve been doing really well, and i can’t wait to be in touch! ~laura

“I’ve transformed into a machine.” This remark is particularly striking to me. At nineteen, I was so close to thinking critically about what was happening to me. I had a clear understanding that I wasn’t feeling. Wasn’t connected. Wasn’t present in myself. I’d morphed from a raw, suffering, lost young woman at boarding school into a detached, self‑absorbed, empathyless machine. I must have known there was something wrong with this; otherwise I wouldn’t have mentioned it to Dr. Bachman and called myself “desperate.” Yet in the wake of this disintegration, I sounded intrigued, at best, by the strange curiosity I’d become. In the text of my email, I see no desire to actually change myself.

Dr. Bachman wrote a kind reply, and we resumed therapy. In notes from our next meeting, he wrote, “Pt. expressed some concern that she had ignored or hurt me by not being in touch over last few months. I reassured her that I missed her but was not angry at her, and she expressed relief that we could reinitiate our work together.” Still new to psychiatric patienthood, I hadn’t figured out that a professional sitting across from me was not a friend I could hurt but a stranger paid to listen to my pain. Shielding me even further from this realization was the fact that Dr. Bachman’s weekly bills—paid for out of pocket, and hundreds of dollars a pop—were being sent directly to my father.

My insomnia issues continued to worsen, so Dr. Bachman increased my nightly Ambien dose. Soon after, I began to fall asleep in class. Deep sleep. The kind you can’t pull yourself out of. I tried every method I could think of to stay awake—chugging coffee, prying my eyes open, pinching myself—but nothing worked. Reliably, within ten minutes of the start of a lecture, I’d get swallowed up by a seda‑ tion so intense that it felt like I’d been given a horse tranquilizer.

I brought the problem to Dr. Bachman and was relieved to hear he had an answer: antinarcoleptic medication. (He said nothing about how daytime drowsiness had been one of the most commonly reported adverse effects in the clinical studies that got Ambien its FDA approval.) In his notes, he wrote, “Due to decreased attention/concentration/focus in class (and falling asleep there easily), will add Provigil, 100mg 6AM.”

I thanked him profusely. After getting back to Harvard Square, I made a beeline for the pharmacy.

Laura Delano, the author, during the period of her life when she was on Ambien, and other psychiatric drugs.

Buy Unshrunk

Share