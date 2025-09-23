Natural Selections

Natural Selections

Liz
I read this not long after hearing Laura on a podcast. The book is very well worth reading. I have a friend on anxiety medication who tried to go off and could not. The information on getting off them is very valuable as it is extremely difficult. My daughter was on a Benzo for two weeks when she was under massive stress and it took her 6 months to recover, but also put her on a quest to fins the right drug and she has never been the same since. I am not completely against these ans psych meds allowed my grandfather to be mainstreamed back into society and get out of an institution. As noted in the book, some people do need medication, but it is extremely rare.

Jon Hepworth
I don’t like that there isn’t more to read, because I really want to continue reading. I have always been intrigued by psychoactive medication because the intended effect must be largely hypothetical. Thoughts and emotions are invisible to a 3rd party and partially invisible to the patient. I am beginning to think that responsible oversight of a psych med regimen is beyond the human potential of doctors. Maybe AI could help in this regard.

How the patient was able to self-direct onto a healthy pathway is beyond me. Luckily her body spoke louder than the therapist.

