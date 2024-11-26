Allow exceptions for the talented and creative who have no degrees, especially until the universities right themselves and the degrees once more have meaning.

Hire young people with degrees in science to teach science; degrees in math to teach math; degrees in history to teach history, etc.

Give good teachers the freedom to teach. Allow them to be creative in the classroom. Encourage them to be uncertain, and to work with students in discovery, rather than being the only authority with the answers.

Create Summer travel grants program for teachers to apply for, to encourage them to go new places and learn about the world, and bring that knowledge back to their students in the Fall. Encourage application for and involvement in this program up to once every three years.