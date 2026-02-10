Fresh Air, by Musetta

Small town in the Pacific Northwest, liberal county in the midst of red.

Walking home with my roommate from downtown, climbing stairs single file. Later I learn that her sister’s coworker took photos of us walking too close to each other. She wasn’t the requisite six feet ahead of me. Not enough social distance.

Coming home from the store, hearing that maskless grocery shoppers might find their pictures on Facebook.

The terror that our company would be put on the Covid Active Outbreak Report.

The dystopia of carrying an “essential worker” badge in case you were stopped.

The community music director demonizing the unvaccinated.

Parents of my children’s friends, instituting their own vaccine mandates for high school get-togethers. My daughter’s college instituting segregated dining halls—the unvaccinated would not be allowed to eat with the others.

Co-workers laughing about those crazy “anti-vaxxers,” not knowing one of us is one.

Deep quiet when people talk about it at work. I keep my head down, I can’t breathe.

No one to talk to, on the verge of losing my job.

Finding like minds in a church basement I didn’t know existed, surprised at a few of the other faces that appeared—the high school multimedia teacher, a school board member. A place where we can speak and ask questions like “what is happening?” It is a question that remarkably only haunts a few of us in this town.

Later, a meetup of DarkHorse listeners, a quiet lake in the mountains, the furthest campsite.

Walking towards the campfire - the sounds of happy jumbled words, questions, curiosity, laughing, joy.

Finally, fresh air ♥

Campfire at the meetup

The Littlest Convoy, by Katherine L

Living through a pandemic is not easy for anyone. But it can be particularly taxing if you’re one of the few who has what one may call an independent view on things. Like most in my situation, I lived my little Covid life without making too much noise: worked from home, told the kids to breathe above their masks as much as they could and occasionally, tried to point out incoherences in the narrative despite attempts at reasoning not being productive.

But our fragile functional unvaccinated Canadian double-life came to an abrupt end on January 5th 2022, when my healthy 75 year-old Dad took his 3rd Covid shot to travel. Within hours, he developed pneumonia-like symptoms. At first, he thought it meant that the shot was “working”. But the symptoms got worse and further tests found a rare cancer: mesothelioma. What are the chances? My Dad never worked physically, let alone with asbestos. He was initially given one to two years to live. But his health declined much faster than predicted. Despite what the doctors were telling us, by the second week of March 2022, the sound of my Dad’s voice over the phone made it clear to us that he only had a few days left.

Our hopes that the Trucker Convoy protest would bring back the possibility to travel by plane was shattered by the invocation of the Emergency Act in February 2022. As unvaccinated Canadians, we were prohibited from boarding flights in Canada. We had to figure out how to travel 5,000 km from Vancouver to Quebec City while my Dad was still alive.

My husband, the kids and I packed what we could and drove East. We hoped to make the drive in five days by taking minimum breaks and driving steadily in the late Canadian winter. We had only reached the edge of Calgary when we got the call that my Dad had left us. We never got to say goodbye.

Of course, I got support and condolences from everyone. But, to this day, very few acknowledge the elephants in the room:

Yes, it was disgusting to segregate people the way they did. Yes, I think the shot precipitated my Dad’s death.

My Dad was perfectly healthy. He was looking forward to traveling and spending time with his grandkids. His last two years of life were spent under Covid restrictions and nonsense; his last Christmas before getting sick was at the mall. The Mall! Because in 2022, people were allowed to gather at the mall to exchange presents, but not at their homes. Of course, I wasn’t there for that magical Christmas at the mall; I was stranded at the other end of the continent.

To this day, I don’t think anyone else accepts the possibility that my Dad’s sudden illness and passing could be related to the Covid vaccine. I don’t think reparations are even possible. At this point, I am hoping that our kids - all our kids - will be smart, strong and remain able to detect red flags before entire swaths of the population get to bully anyone under the guise of safety. I hope we all grow up from this.

On a personal level, I still have a fight in me when I detect the glimmer of a possible productive debate. But my personal path has become one of grieving and letting go. Am I grieving an illusion? That part I am still working on.

The End.

For now.

On the road in Saskatchewan, March 16, 2022, after failing to reach her dying father. Photo by Katherine LaFlamme.

Note from the author: Since the Covid debacle, I’ve been writing and illustrating cautionary fables. The material can be accessed from my website: https://artstonishing.com/front_page/books/

