Fifteen months after my wife of nearly forty years died, I found myself seeking solitude in Canada’s vast boreal forest.

She died before the shots hit the market, before Covid, even. It was July 17, 2019, and from the time we arrived at the hospital and walked into the Emergency department, through her being triaged and admitted into the ICU, up to the moment of her death, only thirteen hours had passed.

She died suddenly and unexpectedly, with symptoms that the staff at our University hospital were at a loss to explain, other than that she had sepsis and an unidentified mass in her lung.

She had displayed no prior symptoms in the days and weeks prior to her admission to University hospital.

In October of 2021, I spent two weeks hunting and fishing near Elk Lake, in the forests of northeastern Ontario. Canada was in lockdown but the Lodge I stayed in was allowed to remain open because the layout of the camp allowed for social distancing, and the vast stretches of forest, lakes and rivers made it pretty easy to get lost, without any human contact.

By mid-October, I was heading south after my two weeks alone, three hours into the twelve hour drive home. On that drive, I had lots of time to contemplate the events that had transpired since my wife had passed away.

Her death had been like an emotional sucker punch to the solar plexus. Within hours of her passing, I notified my employer, and asked that I be given a short notice pension. My job running trains was a “safety critical” position, and I knew I was in no condition to perform it without being a hazard to myself and others.

I left with 33 years of service, and a pension. I sold the house where we had lived for 21 years, collected Vagabond, our 14 year old American pitbull, and moved to the most southernly part of mainland Canada, on the north shore of Lake Erie.

Some months later, I began seeing a woman whom I had known for some years, Jacki. Jacki had been a reporter for a large newspaper in Windsor, Ontario, and had taken a promotion into management.

We shared a passion for wooden boats, and it was through this activity that I had come to know her.

Prior to heading off on my Fall 2021 hunting and fishing excursion, Jacki and I had discussed my vaccination status. She was fully up-to-date on all of the latest and greatest Covid 19 shots, as they had been forced upon her by a medical establishment that would not allow her to see her mother unless she did so. Her mother was in a long term care facility for people suffering from dementia. She felt that it was important to be able to visit her own mother.

So much for “informed consent” without coercion.

Jacki told me that she would not be able to continue to see me if I did not get my shot.

While on my two week hunting and fishing trip, still emotionally vulnerable from the previous few years, I made up my mind to get the jab.

On that long drive back, I was mulling over where I would do it. There were plenty of places willing to do the deed within close proximity to my new home, and lots of inducements to do so.

Absentmindedly, I hit the search button on the radio in the Jeep I had rented. I didn’t expect much, given how remote I was. The tracking app scanned for a while, then stopped on a Joe Rogan broadcast where Joe was interviewing a Dr. Bret Weinstein. To this day I can’t remember what the station was that was broadcasting the interview.

A good deal of the episode dealt with the vaccination program being forced onto almost the entire world’s population, without adequate consent.

The next three hours passed by in the blink of an eye. Before I knew it I was home safe and sound, determined to find out more about what Bret and Joe had been discussing on the show.

That, of course, led to the DarkHorse podcast, and eventually I changed my mind. I decided not to get “vaccinated”.

That decision, in turn, led Jacki to terminate our relationship. Indeed, she would no longer associate with me in any way. I have always struggled with directives laid down by members of the opposite sex with whom I have been intimate...character defect, I suppose?

During the remainder of the pandemic, I had only two bouts of illness. Both were typical flu-like events, and were separated by long periods of time where I didn’t have a day’s sickness, while many around me kept falling ill.

I learned some big lessons during the pandemic, to be sure. I learned how quickly the government would trample over our fundamental rights and freedoms. And I learned, in turn, how quickly my fellow Canadians would leap up to encourage the government to do so, especially against those of us who refused to get the jab.

And I learned how quickly intimate relationships could evaporate under the relentless pressure—from the government, and from fellow citizens.

All’s fair in love and war…and pandemics.

A Holocaust is always waiting, just around the corner. It doesn’t take much to get it started, and it has the potential to come from those least expected: a government sworn to protect our interests, family and friends who are only looking out for us, loved ones who “love” us so much that they would have us hold hands while marching into the abyss.

Sobering.

Share