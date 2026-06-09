Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Linda Blade's avatar
Linda Blade
2d

The most astonishing part of this story is that someone *actually* found an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast on a radio channel in the Canadian wilderness. Thanks for sharing. It's heartbreaking but also informative.

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AE Johnson's avatar
AE Johnson
1dEdited

So much needless -yes, even senseless- loss.

Relationships ended permanently due to something that was supposed to bring us all together once again.

I was glad to read the footnote that the circle came round, this time in BC, David.

Thank you for your Covid Era Story.

I'm sorry she left you, but I guess fear was stronger than her attachment.

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