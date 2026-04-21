Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Dan McDunn's avatar
Dan McDunn
Apr 21

Thank you for this beautiful story about your friend. My birthday was Sunday, 51 this year, not a lot of celebration this year for some reason, but a lot of time reflecting on all the loss in the last 6 years - friends with a similar end as Daniel and friends lost to the fear and the hostility towards dissidents that accompanied it. Such a sad era for humanity. I’m going to go for a walk in the woods now myself.

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NoreenL's avatar
NoreenL
Apr 21

This brought tears to my eyes for many reasons. Such a loss of him and many other things. May he rest in peace.

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