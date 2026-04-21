I first met Daniel at a pivotal point in my life. I’d checked out a SUNY campus on the urging of my father, who said he’d heard some interesting things were happening in the art department there. SUNY is the State University of New York. In my mind, I was already committed to attending the Philadelphia College of Visual Arts, a prestigious institution that may have set my life path in a very different and probably quite lucrative direction. I was sure the university that cost $13,000 a year (in 1986, mind you), rather than $1,300 a semester was going to be much better, and I’d already been accepted into the program. I’d toured half a dozen viable options and had resolutely made my choice.

Instead, I discovered there really was something happening at SUNY; the work displayed was innovative and brave, the kind of art that seemed to expand my every cell and send tingles up my spine. I decided right then and there to look for an apartment, scanning the cork boards for apartment availabilities.

Daniel’s was the first number I called, and he gave me directions to a funky little apartment I would have adored if it were mine alone. But he was looking to share the rent, and I knew I needed more space. I was excited by his work, however, which was stashed and displayed in every possible nook and cranny. He took me to the even funkier barn-like garage, larger than the apartment itself but unheated, and half full of art itself.

Details from some of Daniel’s art

Although I knew it wasn’t the housing situation I was searching for, I already knew I liked Daniel and his huge enthusiasm for life and for art. I had met the first of my “tribe”.

We would grow to become a group of five who would, less than two years later, set off on an adventure to Alaska. Not too many years later, I gave my firstborn the middle name Daniel, honoring his near-wild and absurdly creative godfather, who lives and breathes in our hearts, and always will.

Daniel doesn’t live in Alaska, like I do, but Alaska certainly lives in him. He has twenty wild acres just a mile up the creek from the ridge, with the intrinsically free-range lifestyle it offers, that helped raise my children into the kind of millennial adults who have not lost their way, like so many have. Daniel doesn’t live in Alaska. Instead, he settled back into his family’s recreational camp in downstate New York, on a gorgeous lake in an area others would call rich for its material wealth. My “tribe” finds it instead to be rich for its multitude of animals and thick engaging forests, its deep indigenous history, and inherent and stubbornly glorious wildness. This is the way to know Daniel. This is the way that we know Daniel.

One time many years ago, my husband and I made a trip to New York City. He had been born in Alaska when it was still just a territory, and was brave and adventurous, but hesitant about this trip. He was anxious about subway treks and seemingly endless city walking in Manhattan. But when we landed on Daniel’s property outside the city, he was pleasantly surprised to find not one, but two campfires raging, and deer quarters hanging in the trees. This was the atmosphere that Daniel cultivated.

The story I share now is not one I necessarily want to, as it’s not only painful, it’s institutionally shameful... but it needs to be told.

Daniel is an artist, poet, teacher, musician, a man with mystical powers of observation; he builds his own drums, hollowing out the wood and then delighting in the way the deer hide stretches over the top and the strong sinew secures it. He is one of the few venison lovers in the area, and deer are everywhere, as their other predators have been thwarted by human settlement. It’s not that they aren’t nearby, but they are lesser in number and have retreated deeper into the woods and less trodden spaces. Daniel is familiar with those less accessible places. He finds solace there, as well as a natural and nearly guttural sense of belonging. It’s a world that feels more real to him than the human bustle of constant “progress”, but like a dung beetle he scours their wanton waste, finding treasures that he revives and brings back to usefulness. With keen negotiating skills he finds pleasure in the noble process of reusing, reducing, recycling; a mantra much deeper than it might seem. His ingenuity is palpable.

Daniel as a young man, and in 2025

He wasn’t interested in the first Covid shot, but somehow got pressured into it, even though he was healthy and robust. He didn’t drink, didn’t smoke, ate whole foods and continued to spend most of his time outside, just doing his Daniel thing.

A couple years later he had complications with his heart. A few more years and he finds out he’s got pancreatic cancer, but the docs all think he’s got a real fighting chance. I gave him links to the FLCCC’s protocols, but he’d already been ensnared by the medical industrial complex by the time he was diagnosed. When he asked his mainstream doctors what they thought about my advice, they told him Ivermectin was “horse paste”.

He was so positive and hopeful. I did not nag him. All of us in his tribe, most of whom live in Alaska, rooted for him and shared his hope. I am in many ways a small “l” libertarian, and do not push my views into places that don’t seem welcome. I believe in the sovereignty of each person’s choices. It’s one of my core values. I have harbored doubts, at times, though, feeling like I could have done something differently, been more aggressive and proactive with him. I also know that Daniel is stubborn, and I probably would have pushed him away in my attempt.

The doctors he had were assuring him that the pancreatic tumor they’d discovered was caught in good time, and confident of their scholarly knowledge and ability to shrink it enough for a successful surgical removal.

He went through eighteen rounds of chemo. Eighteen. All that chemo plus three radiation blasts, until they finally felt he was ready to be operated on. Except for the immediate days following each treatment, he kept chopping wood and staying active. The date for surgery kept getting put off, and then, finally it came. The surgeon opened him up and discovered that his liver was so badly damaged, nothing could be done for him. That’s what they said. When Daniel came to and heard the new prognosis, he spent exactly one very livid day before adopting his more characteristic positive attitude, and figuring out what it would take to push on. A surgically created abscess obstructed his digestion and he struggled to keep food or even water down at times, even after the eventual discovery and draining of it. In only a month, he lost fifty pounds.

Daniel knows he is dying and is trying to get his affairs in order. He has no idea how long he will last. He is still able to laugh and be generous with us, his tribe, and with the nurses and doctors, somehow, and even delight in the photos I send of the growing installation I am set to exhibit in June. I wonder to myself if he will be alive to see it installed.

My heart lurches for the inevitable loss of such a beautiful soul. He should have lived a much longer life, among the flora and fauna of the forest, his rescued and beloved dogs, his loving families on two sides of a continent, in a country that betrayed him.

It is only one story, but it is not so unlike innumerable others that very much need to be told. Humans are ancestrally primed to understand reality through story. In the modern age, however, we are fed tales by those who manipulate statistics to weave narratives that suit their own agenda. I understand the tactics. My father was a statistician for a time and taught me how easily they could be rendered and skewed. I’m also aware that humans are uncannily good at lying to ourselves.

Narrative is everything, for us.

There is a deeper and more genuine voice within us. A knowing that the Covid debacle has changed us in ways we could have hardly imagined. It has split many into fearful camps who seem to live in parallel and highly conflicted realities. There are rifts I’m not sure can ever be bridged; viewpoints not accepted or even allowed; tribal instincts utilized for political gain; lonely people who have grown lonelier, yet.

Stories that are emergent, and real, and touchable, can break this spell.

As trite as it sounds, the truth really can set us free. So tell your stories, and make them known. There is so much harm that needs to be healed it’s staggering, and the awful stories need to be released in order to transmute and transcend them. The stories need to be told to let so many others know that they are not alone, that they need not be discounted and forgotten, and that history doesn’t get to belong to the propagandists and the manufacturers of convenient and lucrative lies.

The history belongs to us.

Postlude, January 13, 2026:

Daniel passed just over a week ago, succumbing to an infection his body had been drained of the ability to fight. I could easily find anger that the less than worthless surgery he experienced is the very thing that suddenly plucked such a shining light from this world. I refuse to let this be Daniel’s defining story. In my grief, I have to hold on to the tricksterish, spontaneous, rule breaking, truth loving, dog saving, drum making, fire chanting being that was the mystery who he was. I cannot hold a space for what could have been, the surprising experiences we were likely to stumble upon, the land that might have remained sacred and wild and a testament to a life not just creative but created, lovingly sucked up from the woods and the rocks and creeks and the boggy flats.

Daniel was a Medicine Man, and his medicine remains in the blood and bones, water and air, sinew and meat, that somehow, magically, continue to animate me.

May he not merely rest in peace; may he rest in the song and the dance and the grit he was made of.

Share