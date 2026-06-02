So many people I know have memory-holed the Covid experience. I sometimes bring up details in casual conversation with friends – for example the absurdity of getting up from a table in a crowded restaurant, putting on a face mask in order to walk to the toilet, then taking the mask off again once reseated.

“You remember how we all did that?” I ask cheekily. Usually, I am met with a studied blank stare, one which covers an awkward silence and ends the flow of conversation. I know I’ve uncovered something buried in their minds, and that that thing stings when oxygen touches it.

For me, Covid began on Old Twitter, in my apartment in Brussels, one evening in the final weeks of February 2020. It was before anyone else in my sphere had really twigged that something big was happening. I remember reading about the first lockdowns in Italy and thinking, “What are we all doing going to work? Shouldn’t we be taking precautions?”

In a meeting the next morning, a colleague joked about not coughing, and the meeting went on as normal.

As the online narrative intensified, I fully bought into it. I doomscrolled the mainstream news with a passion, which at the time I considered a reliable barometer of truth. Sure, I’d read Chomsky’s ‘Manufactured Consent’ and studied the Pentagon Papers. But like all good classical liberals with a university education and a solid professional career, I held firmly to the system that had served my personal interests so well. It was easy for me to believe our expert-led bureaucracies – of which I was a part – would settle on outcomes that were both just and true.

In the first few days of the first ‘Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve’, I dutifully opened the window to clap in support of nurses. (Not that many of them could hear us – in reality we were just clapping at each other, no doubt creating a sense of solidarity and purpose.) We upended our work lives to telework, and that seemed to make sense. In Western Europe, the mild Jet stream rain of February suddenly collapsed into a frosty, bracing zone of high pressure, leaving the city streets empty and sun-kissed. It felt as if Nature (or God) had watched the news along with us mortals, and gave us the movie-scene weather the situation required.

Being inquisitive by nature, a data analyst by profession, and underemployed by virtue of the lockdown, I began doing what they came to hate us doing: ‘my own research’. I read about the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and I had questions. I studied articles on infectious disease. I looked up the pandemic plans published on government websites and noted the anomalies of what was happening. Ireland’s plan, for example, was crafted with a much more fatal pandemic in mind, yet there was no trace of a suggestion that we should lock down. Eventually, I defied guidelines to stay indoors unless commuting, shopping or (once a day) taking exercise, and I walked down to a local hospital to stand by the gates, waiting for the ambulances to drive convoys of the sick into the overflowing wards. They never came.

As the first Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve became a second, I became seriously concerned. Given my position in the middle of the European Union’s vast bureaucracy, I had some connections in various government departments, both in Belgium and in my native Ireland. So I began to send emails. At first, my emails were merely to query what was happening, to inquire what ‘the plan’ was. Then, by degrees, I became more insistent, more desperate, more concerned.

What we were doing was all wrong. It clearly made no sense. We had no endgame. We had no scientific basis. From social distancing to facemasks to closing schools, none of it was backed by any evidence. The low age- and morbidity-adjusted case fatality rate, combined with the highly infectious nature of the virus, suggested to me that the best way forward was to manage ourselves towards herd immunity. Soon people stopped responding to my emails. I then realised I had drifted outside of a consensus I had unknowingly spent my entire career within.

The high-pressure area persisted over Western Europe into April. I remember cycling through the historic Grand-Place in the centre of Brussels in dappled sunlight. A place usually packed with tourists was now completely empty. It felt like the apocalypse; except I knew that there was no rational reason for what was happening.

The masks slowly became more and more obligatory, even as the weather warmed to the point where wearing them became uncomfortable. The park benches where you might now sit in the sun were covered with police tape. You could jog, but you could not sit. Because Science.

Life in an apartment with me, my wife, and our 3-year-old daughter grew unbearable. For me, it was the wrongness of what was happening that made it all so awful. For my wife, it was having to listen to me belt out statistics and watch me jab printed pages with my index finger.

So one Sunday, I snuck down to the car rental place at the train station – which incredibly was still in business – and rented a car.

“How long?” they asked.

“As long as I can have it,” I said.

“Three weeks,” they said. I agreed, but had no intention of giving the car back so soon.

We would leave the next morning, early, taking minor roads to our weekend home in a small hamlet of 25 houses near the border with France. All of it was illegal. We had been explicitly told not to travel without justification, and the use of ‘second homes’ was forbidden. The Belgian police had set up checkpoints to stop cars and ask where they were going. You needed proof that you were travelling for work.

The little hamlet saved me. At first we were worried our neighbors would report us to the police, but soon we understood that places out of the reach of the police were also, magically, out of the reach of a virus. Out of sight, out of mind. In the country, neighbors still met over bonfires. There was space to run, and you could sit on fallen logs without having to remove police tape.

By the Summer of 2020 I dared to hope that it would soon be behind us. We could return to our apartment in Brussels and life would go back to normal. Yet the pandemic machinery was still in full motion; only just getting going in fact. By September we made the decision to stay and enroll our daughter in the local kindergarten.

That winter was the hardest. The lockdowns were back with a vengeance. Our urban, middle class lifestyle of concerts, pubs and restaurants seemed like it would never return. We hunkered down in the little country house and lit the fire, realising that the village life we had come to enjoy so much didn’t really exist in the winter. In winter, rural Belgians stay in their houses.

My only escape was the protests. Armed with a cardboard sign duct taped to a stick, I joined the throngs of dissidents who spilled into the streets of Brussels to march against masks and lockdowns, and later against the Covid Safe Tickets that granted access to pubs and restaurants for the vaccinated via QR code. Though by now my illusions of rational decision-making in liberal democracy were shattered, I still held onto the belief that protest of this kind would make some kind of difference.

The final Covid protest the author attended, on January 23, 2022. “No CST” refers to Covid Safe Ticket, the Belgian system of blocking access to indoor venues for the unvaccinated. At the time, it was illegal even to walk outside in Brussels without a face mask.

It shocked me to see how the Belgian news lied about the size of the protests, diminishing our numbers by an order of magnitude. I saw the small group of young, fit men, dressed in standard issue black outfits and matching balaclavas, walking among us. Likely I would have taken no notice, except later, as our protest march reached the central area of the EU’s capital district, I was shocked to see the same or similar-looking men throwing bricks at the riot police, only to spark a massive crackdown that ended the protest, even as the black clad agents provocateurs snuck around the corner and – caught on camera by one of the other protestors – clambered into the same vans as the riot police.

My starkest memory, though, came in the dying days of Covid (though I didn’t yet know it was nearly over). It was November 2021, days after Austria – of all places – introduced a bill to become the first country to make Covid vaccination a legal obligation. The irony came from the fact that this law would constitute a breach of the Nuremberg Code, passed in the wake of ‘science crimes’ committed by Germans and Austrians during the Third Reich. I stood, alone, wrapped front-to-back in German-language protest signs, protesting the Austrian law, pacing the pavement in front of the Austrian embassy in Brussels. It was freezing cold, and I was risking my job as a civil servant, and risking arrest.

My brother came to join me with hot coffee. We narrowly avoided a fist fight with an irate Covid Believer. By mid-morning, my spirits were sinking. There were still just the two of us. It felt like we were losing. But there were just enough honks of encouragement from the passing cars to keep us pacing. Then somehow, as if from nowhere, other people began to arrive. By the time the riot police showed up, we were a throng. Embassy workers were watching us through the glass, taking notes. I knew enough about how Europe’s internal diplomacy works to know that Vienna would be informed by cable, and cabinet ministers and their spin doctors would know that their radical new law was making waves across Europe.

A week later, on my birthday, I received a call that my father, who lived in New Hampshire, had had a stroke. He had been feeling badly since his Pfizer/Comirnaty booster shot a few weeks previous. Did the vaccine cause his stroke? I wondered during the whole of the trip I took to visit him after Christmas. It was a trip on which I got Covid myself for the first time, but I spent it hoping for my Dad’s recovery, and wondering.

Ultimately, Vienna delayed passing the new law, and when Russia invaded Ukraine a few months later, the Austrian law was quietly suspended. Covid was no longer the new ‘Current Thing’. Did my little protest in front of the embassy play a role in any of that? It would be nice to think so, but really I have no idea.

The only thing I know is this: My Covid experience lasted exactly two years. It destroyed my faith in our system, uprooted me and my wife from four decades of urban life, and – I suspect – put my father in a nursing home he will never get out of.

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