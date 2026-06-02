Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Sara Bush's avatar
Sara Bush
Jun 2

Well now, this made me cry, even these years later.

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AE Johnson's avatar
AE Johnson
Jun 2

Thank you for relaying your story to us. Without reminders we put aside, in our minds, just how insane that time was. The world was lit on fire with a psychological madness. We can hope and pray that it never happens again, but we know deep down, maybe even just below the surface, that it's likely it will. Those of us still here will have to light the lanterns in all the Old North Churches across the earth, trusting that we aren't out there alone.

Thank you again.

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