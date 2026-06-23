Natural Selections

Natural Selections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AE Johnson's avatar
AE Johnson
Jun 23Edited

"As it was opened to wider populations, people wanted to get it so they could travel or go to a concert."

Yes. Some of our adult children did succumb to the shots because they wanted to attend sports events/arenas. They weren't keen to, they felt forced to. Others of ours resisted.

I'm glad you were able to wait it out; your employer did as my husband's (engineering group) did: didn't mandate, rather waited for the courts to rule.

Thank you for your contribution. Given your profession, it's an important look behind the curtain.

Reply
Share
zirrus's avatar
zirrus
7d

Deep gratitude when those on the frontline of the debacle are willing to forthrightly speak out!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Heying · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture