I. Why I Am Writing This

I did not lose my job during the Covid era because I was careless, indifferent to others, or hostile to science. I lost it because I would not perform their ritual of fear or be punished with a mask for a religious exemption from vaccination.

When I applied to work for the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), I had just completed a twelve-day traverse of all forty-eight 4,000-foot peaks in the White Mountains—roughly 250 miles and over 100,000 feet of elevation gain. I was healthy, fit, and deeply connected to the landscape. I sincerely love the White Mountains.

It was the summer of 2022, there was no emergency, and I believed—like many—that the Covid era had effectively passed.

I did not tell AMC that I was a former attorney, because it was irrelevant to an overnight front desk job. But I did know my rights. I knew how to recognize unlawful orders, and how to respond to them. Today, I have an active case in New Hampshire Federal District Court challenging Covid mandates, and a separate case in New Hampshire Superior Court against the New Hampshire Commission for Human Rights for violating my due process rights during a deeply flawed investigation.

What followed my employment at AMC was not only termination, but an attempt at erasure—of conscience, of context, and of shelter—leaving me homeless in New Hampshire in November.

II. The Job That Was Designed to Be Safe

In the summer of 2022, I was hired to work the overnight shift at the AMC’s Highland Center in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. The job was solitary by design. From eleven at night until morning, I cleaned, monitored the building, and ensured safety while guests slept. I worked alone. I rarely encountered anyone. There was no meaningful risk to others inherent in my presence.

During my initial job interview in July 2022 and in a follow-up email, I disclosed that I had previously contracted COVID-19 and therefore possessed natural immunity. I further informed the interviewer that, due to my sincerely held religious beliefs, I would need to request a religious exemption from AMC’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

For many years, I have practiced breath-based spiritual disciplines—pranayama as sacred practice, not a wellness trend. Breath, in my tradition, is not metaphor. It is communion. I also observe ahimsa, the principle of non-harm, and satya, the obligation to live in truth. These commitments govern what I can consent to, what I can perform, and what I can truthfully affirm.

Because of those first principles and beliefs, I requested a religious exemption from Covid vaccination. I did so early, in writing, and repeatedly. I invited dialogue. I asked only that my employer explain, concretely, how accommodating me would impose hardship in my specific role. No such explanation ever came. Instead, my manager demanded—at one point with visible emotional intensity—that I “Stop!” asking questions about AMC’s Covid policy.

III. What I Actually Submitted—and Why

My exemption request in 2022 was not vague or ideological. It was detailed. I cited evidence then available showing that for healthy adults under fifty, the known and emerging risks of the Covid vaccines—including myocarditis and other serious adverse events—were comparable to or greater than their expected benefit in preventing severe disease, especially after prior infection.

I cited natural immunity following a confirmed Omicron infection. I had been taking Ivermectin and Ayurvedic herbs as prophylactics and when I got Covid it was the equivalent of having less than a cold for less than a day. I cited contemporaneous studies showing waning vaccine effectiveness against transmission. I cited the ethical requirement of informed consent, and the religious obligation not to submit to medical interventions that I sincerely believed posed net harm to myself or others. I also cited meta-analyses on the ineffectiveness of masking—an intervention that physically restricts breathing and is known to cause harm—when applied to healthy, asymptomatic individuals with no known exposure.

This was not abstract reasoning. It was a moral imperative grounded both in an individualized risk-benefit analysis and in my faith: ahimsa forbids knowingly participating in harm, even indirectly; satya forbids affirming as true what one believes to be false. To comply silently would have violated both.

I asked my employer to articulate hardship if accommodation truly threatened operations. I made clear that I was willing to comply if such a showing were made. It never was.

IV. The Silence That Followed

Weeks passed without response. When one finally arrived, it granted a partial exemption while imposing conditions not imposed on others. I was the only employee required to test weekly (because I was the only employee with a vaccine exemption). Masking was nominally required but never enforced during my overnight shifts or otherwise. Management knew I worked alone. They gave verbal permission for me to remain unmasked, which I did for months without incident.

I complied with testing. Every test was negative. I was asymptomatic throughout my employment. No one alleged that I posed a risk. No one conducted an individualized assessment. No one cited a guest complaint or a concrete safety concern.

V. What My Colleagues Said—Off the Record

Over time, in private conversations, several of my colleagues—mostly healthy backpackers between eighteen and thirty-five—told me they agreed with my assessment of the vaccines. Not politically, not rhetorically, but practically. They told me they believed the shots were ineffective at preventing transmission, that the risks were understated, and that they would not have taken them if they had not needed the job.

They were not activists or contrarians. They were young people with limited options, making calculations under pressure. None of them felt free to say so publicly, or privately, to our employer, AMC.

What struck me was not disagreement, but fear. They did not challenge the policy because they could not afford to. I could not unhear that. It confirmed that what was being enforced was not consensus, but compliance.

VI. Asking Questions Becomes a Problem

As the months passed, I began asking careful questions. Why were employees without updated boosters not subject to the same testing and masking conditions imposed on me? Was this religious discrimination—punishing people like me who did not take the so-called vaccine? Why was “following the science” invoked without reference to current guidance? The CDC no longer required masking, yet AMC did, while insisting it was following CDC guidance. Why was natural immunity ignored entirely? Why did policy language claim mandates that were not actually enforced?

These were not hostile questions. They were precise ones. They were not welcomed.

While AMC’s written policy insisted on rigid COVID mandates, in practice they were applied selectively and discriminatorily—revealing a clear bias against religious objectors. Vaccinated employees were openly allowed to skip updated boosters without any testing or masking consequences, even though they no longer met the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ or ‘up to date’ under AMC’s own policy (as my manager confirmed), nor CDC guidance. Meanwhile, I—the only religiously exempt, unvaccinated employee—was granted only informal, unofficial permission to remain unmasked, including during my solitary overnight shifts and shared staff meals, despite posing no discernible risk. This absurd double standard meant that unboosted vaccinated staff with quickly waning-immunity likely posed comparable or greater transmission risks than I did with my robust natural immunity from prior infection.

The tone shifted. What had been reasonable accommodation turned into efforts to contain me and my convictions. To them, my questioning—and my request for formal accommodation—had become unacceptable.

VII. November 1, 2022

On the morning of November 1, 2022, after months of silence and selective enforcement, I wrote again. I requested a full religious exemption from masking and testing, given my role, my isolation, my negative test the day before, and the absence of any articulated hardship. I reiterated my willingness to comply if such hardship were shown.

That evening, during my solitary shift, a supervisor arrived. I reiterated my request for a religious exemption from masking. He demanded—abruptly, for the first time, after months of leniency—that I mask immediately or my work for AMC was done.

There had been no change in conditions. No outbreak. No exposure. No guests present. Only my request—sent earlier that day to both him and upper management.

I briefly placed a loose mask on my face. Within seconds, it was clear this was not about safety. I was alone. I was not sick. The act had no protective value. It was symbolic—a demand that I perform compliance with a narrative I believed to be false.

I removed the mask within a few seconds and explained, again, that this was unacceptable harassment. Masking interfered with my religious practice of breathwork (pranayama) and it also required me to affirm a state of illness or danger that did not exist. I offered alternatives. I asked for dialogue. There was none.

VIII. Termination and Eviction

I was told to mask or leave. When I did not, I was terminated on the spot and ordered to vacate employee housing the same day.

This was northern New Hampshire. It was November.

I did not leave because I wanted to. I left because remaining required me to violate conscience under coercion. By the end of the next day, I was unemployed and homeless.

IX. Afterward

In the days that followed, I wrote to request reinstatement. I documented what had happened. I asked for review. I explained to AMC why I believed this was textbook discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, constructive discharge, and breach of contract. There was no response for over a week.

A formal termination letter arrived later, shifting the stated reasons. What had been a sudden demand for masking became “abandonment” as if I had voluntarily walked away rather than being told I could no longer work or live there. What had been my disclosure of the employment contract edits to express disagreement about a discriminatory and harmful Covid policy was relabeled “falsification” as if I had deceitfully altered a document rather than transparently presented it to show I had never unconditionally agreed. Their rationalizations changed. The outcome did not.

I filed a discrimination complaint. The process took years. The lived reality was flattened into administrative abstraction. When the conclusion finally arrived, it found “no probable cause.” I appealed, citing factual misrepresentations, legal errors, procedural violations, potential bias, and investigative failures. My Title VII religious discrimination case against AMC is now in Federal Court and my case against NHCHR will soon be back in state court.

X. What This Was Really About

What remains with me is not only the personal loss, though that was real. It is the realization that during the Covid era, many institutions lost the capacity to distinguish between risk and ritual, between safety and symbolism, between compliance and conscience.

Policies hardened into identities. Questioning became heresy. And those who insisted—quietly and narrowly—on truth were treated as threats.

I tell this story because it is somewhat unique: I had the knowledge and skills to fight back, unlike most people, and my case is still unfolding in both federal and state court.

This is my record of that time. It is incomplete, as all such records are. But it is true. And truth, however inconvenient, is the only ground on which reconciliation can stand.

Share

Read Erik's Substack

Author’s Note: Since my termination in 2022 and the subsequent filing of my religious discrimination complaint with the NH Commission for Human Rights—followed by lawsuits in state Superior Court and federal District Court, I have been carefully documenting the entire experience. This experience inspired me to start a Substack. Over the past three years I have published more than 100 articles of commentary, analysis, and reflection on the broader implications of what happened to me and to many others during the Covid era. These pieces, along with updates on the ongoing litigation, can be found on my Substack at epn108.substack.com