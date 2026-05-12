Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Tyler's avatar
Tyler
May 12

This is a very relatable story for me as my persistent wife was hell bent on getting these shots for our three kids when they became available. I also was guided by the Darkhorse podcast as it seemed to provide the most rational way of making sense of everything. I kept insisting on the things I had learned but despite that, my wife was convinced that the general public consensus was the only way to go and made an appointment for the kids to get the shots. I was beside myself when I found this out and plainly told her that I would be watching out our front window in horror as they back out of the driveway if she really goes through with this. Luckily that was enough to convince her to cancel the appointment and keep the shots away from our kids. She has come around to what I was trying to tell her then much more over time and we are much less divided on such things now. It was a big test for our marriage and I love her very much for listening to me. At least sometimes anyway. 😄

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
May 12

I'm glad that things are at least as good as they are. I think Beth is symptomatic of a mindset that has no use for facts or reason. One such person can be a real danger. Tens of millions at a time can do untold damage.

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