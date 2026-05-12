Living in Olympia, Washington feels like living in the womb of wokeness. Dissent from what has been collectively agreed upon shall not be tolerated. Ideology is preferred to facts. Standing up for evidence-based common sense can feel like an act of quiet rebellion, especially when you’re a father fighting for your daughter’s right to informed consent. From the time Sam was ten until she graduated from high school at eighteen, I was the primary residential parent in a high-conflict custody war. Pandemic politics and personal vendettas collided in devastating ways, but the deepest wound—the one that still aches most—was kept hidden until the end.

I met Beth when we were both young and full of ideals. She was bright, artistic, and fiercely independent—qualities I admired deeply until addiction and resentment turned them into something sharper and more destructive. In the months before everything unraveled, our daughter Sam confided in me several times that she didn’t like the things going on at her mom’s house, the people she had staying there. Sam sounded uneasy and out of place. Those quiet admissions filled me with a helpless alarm. My thoughtful, empathetic girl was carrying burdens no child should have to shoulder, and all I could do was listen, reassure her, and hold space from a distance.

The breaking point arrived one night late in November 2016 when Sam called me, sobbing and begging me to come pick her up from Beth’s house. We had no formal parenting plan then—just our verbal 50/50 agreement—so I didn’t hesitate. A couple of minutes later, as I was getting ready to head out, Sam called a second time, urging me to hurry. I texted her when I arrived, and as she rushed outside and into my car, I caught a glimpse of Beth slamming the door. We drove away, but within minutes, my phone started ringing relentlessly from Beth.

Sam pleaded with me not to take her back to her mother’s house, so we kept driving around the neighborhood. Beth called 911, claiming I’d kidnapped Sam, but with no parenting plan in place, there was nothing for the authorities to enforce. Beth got behind the wheel drunk, at .18 BAC, and began searching the area. She went by the house that I owned with my partner Michelle, twice. The first time she stayed outside, yelling through the door. The second time she burst inside and assaulted Michelle. As Michelle called me in panic, I dialed 911 from the car. Police arrived at our house, but Beth had already fled. While officers were still at our house, Beth drove by a third time; they spotted her, pulled her over a couple of blocks away, and arrested her.

The small, shaking voice of my daughter on those calls that night, begging me to come get her, still echoes in my chest. It is a wound that does not heal.

That chaotic night set off years of brutal litigation. Beth’s felony charge was quickly downgraded with help from a progressive pro-bono attorney, and it took two exhausting years and tens of thousands of dollars—mostly from my retired parents—to win primary custody of my daughter. The court-ordered plan gave me the majority of overnights but kept medical decisions shared, a compromise that would prove painfully fragile.

Even securing that plan was a battle. Until Sam was ten, Beth and I had operated under a verbal 50/50 arrangement, but I hesitated to formalize anything—I knew the system might award me even less time. Beth resisted a formal plan as well, because it would lock her into rules and schedules she had no intention of following, a pattern confirmed by her repeated violations once a plan was finally in place. Years of harassment through our court-mandated communication app wore down boundaries and left me perpetually on guard.

I petitioned twice for sole medical decision-making authority, citing Beth’s history of sharing prescription medications with Sam, positive drug tests for unprescribed substances that earned her a contempt finding, and consistent disregard for court orders. I also obtained restraining orders against her. She violated them, too, leading to arrests and additional contempt rulings. I tried twice to relocate, explicitly arguing that Beth would never abide by the rules—a prediction that proved true again and again. Both requests were denied, and Thurston County Family Court kept us trapped in a worsening cycle.

Olympia, WA, June 2, 2020

That was all in the past by 2020, but not far in the past. My daughter was now 14 years old. By then, I had long been the family’s resident skeptic, shaped by decades of reading about Big Pharma influence, informed consent, correlation versus causation, and the limits of emergency authorizations. Sam grew up hearing those conversations at the kitchen table. She’s always been thoughtful and observant, quick with a laugh but painfully empathetic—the kind of person who wants everyone to get along, even when it costs her. That empathy became her heaviest burden in our divided home.

Beth parented in direct opposition to me: rewriting past events (“It wasn’t an attack—just a disagreement”), planting guilt (“If you hadn’t called your dad, none of this would be happening”), and making unilateral decisions like starting Sam on hormonal birth control without informing me, leaving me in the dark about potential side effects or mood changes. These patterns of secrecy, guilt trips, and loyalty-forcing moves eroded trust over time.

When the Covid vaccines arrived, the pressure intensified. Beth flooded our app with demands to vaccinate Sam immediately and even texted Sam photos of her friends who had already gotten the shot—during my parenting time. I responded with evidence: peer-reviewed studies, CDC data showing children as the lowest-risk group, clips from the DarkHorse podcast. Her replies were dismissive snark and misdirection.

The violation happened right before a high-school dance. Beth took Sam to a pop-up vaccination site in a shuttered mall storefront. My daughter was given the shot without my knowledge or consent.

Sam came home with a fresh purple bruise on her bicep. After an hour of stonewalling, she broke down in tears and confessed: she had told her mother she didn’t want it, that I’d be furious because I’d explained all the studies. Beth’s response had been: “I don’t care what your dad thinks.” She had told Sam it was the Johnson & Johnson shot, and Sam believed that for years.

I went to the pop-up facility with the parenting plan in hand, proving I was the primary residential parent with shared medical rights. They handed over the paperwork, including the mother’s signature. One woman’s eyes lingered on the court order a beat too long, having been presented with a controversy that she had not anticipated. A couple of staff seemed genuinely disturbed by the story—I could tell by their body language: raised eyebrows, tight-lipped concern, the subtle head tilt that says “I’m really sorry.”

Then I read the paperwork. It wasn’t J&J. It was Pfizer—the mRNA shot. My heart sank. The lie hit harder than the violation itself. She hadn’t just overridden shared decision-making; the deception extended to our daughter, who was left thinking she’d received a different, single-dose viral vector vaccine rather than the mRNA one I’d spent months researching and warning against. In a way it made more sense, though: Pfizer had been widely available for her age group by then, while J&J was never authorized for children under 18 in the US. It felt like a double betrayal: one against me, and one that keeps echoing in my daughter’s understanding of what happened to her body.

My heart pounded, my stomach twisted; staring at that page, the rage burned hotter than any anger I’d felt before.

Lawyers advised neither for nor against pursuing a contempt charge or a custody modification for violating shared medical decision making again, because in Olympia’s political climate it would have tanked my credibility—questioning the vaccine narrative could brand me the “conspiracy dad” forever. The courts had already denied me twice. So I documented meticulously, and swallowed the fury.

In the years that followed, Sam caught every passing cold—something she’d never done before. The pattern has eased recently, and I’m grateful she says she avoided boosters (Beth says the same), but I don’t know for certain—they’ve both said no before, too. It’s all just overwhelming, a low hum of anxiety that never quite quiets: Will something surface later? Did this one act, compounded by years of deception, alter her path in ways I can’t yet see?



Recently, the opportunity to tell her arose organically. She was talking about some current medical issues, and I realized there could be relevant differences between mRNA and the viral vector shot she thought she received. I approached it gently. I told her I genuinely couldn’t remember if I had already cleared this up with her, and that I didn’t want to annoy her by bringing it up again if she already knew. At first she got upset—she thought I was about to rehash old conversations about something we couldn’t change. But when I explained that it was actually Pfizer mRNA, not Johnson & Johnson, she didn’t know what to say. She wanted to be mad, falling back on the “conspiracy dad” narrative she’d heard for years. I gently asked her one question: “Do you think it’s good to know what was actually put into your body?” After a long pause, she conceded the point.



It wasn’t easy, and it stirred up old emotions, but at least everything is finally out in the open now. The one thing I worry about most these days is the placebo/nocebo effect that disclosure itself might introduce—something that wasn’t there when she believed it was just J&J. Still, I believe she deserved the truth about her own body and history. I fought for her autonomy then, and I’m still fighting for it now, even when the conversation is hard.

This story is about more than a custody battle. It’s about how mandates and personal animus can erase a parent’s voice in a place where dissent is treated with suspicion and rules are applied unevenly. Sam remains bright and empathetic, and is truly remarkable—she loves us both despite the divide. Beth continues to parent against me, but I refuse to do the same. I want Sam to grow up knowing that at least one of her parents fought fiercely for her autonomy and her right to the truth.

Today she’s in college, pursuing psychology with a focus on cognitive behavioral therapy. She wants to help people untangle their thoughts, manage pain, and rebuild resilience—likely shaped by everything she’s navigated. Watching her transform hardship into purpose fills me with profound pride. She’s not defined by what was done to her; she’s rising above it, becoming someone who heals others in the ways she’s had to heal herself.

Staying silent when my child’s future was at stake was never an option. If a class-action lawsuit ever moves forward in Washington over these shots, I’ll be first in line.

Some betrayals never fade. They echo in every cough, and every lingering question. My daughter is becoming an extraordinary young woman, so my quiet prayers that the damage remains minimal remain private. Publicly, my heart is full of love, pride, and hope.

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