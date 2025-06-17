Natural Selections

Natural Selections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
5h

I'm very happy you surfaced and survived the boat accident so you could transport me to the jungle. The frogs are fascinating!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Heather Heying
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture