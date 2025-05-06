Natural Selections

AE Johnson
5d

Love, love, love this chapter.

1. I love the photos, seeing the people I'm reading about.

2. I love this sentence: "Pirates, a Dutch hospital, a Malagasy cemetery, Malagasy fisher people—all of these are part of this island's history..."

3. I love this paragraph:

"The trash can on Nosy Mangabe overflowed with vazaha trash. I left our friends anything they found useful, but still the trash can overflowed. Ten years from now, one may still be able to find a plastic bag from K-Mart or REI in Maroantsetra. As I happily roam farmer’s markets in the States with my Maroantsetra-bought baskets, feeling virtuous, the rest of the world is sorting through my trash, making it valuable."

And I'm musing over the beginning as it struck a place in my memory of a World Civ I took where we discussed how to progress without losing. How easy it is for the developed world to tell the third world as it was called that they cannot.

