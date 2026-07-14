Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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AE Johnson's avatar
AE Johnson
Jul 14

Amazing.

And you complete turnaround from prepper to traveler deserved a huge party!

Thank you for writing this for us.

(And your family is lovely looking)

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Ruth Lyons's avatar
Ruth Lyons
Jul 14

Amen, sister. All of us were put through a load of codswallop, for what? As a counselor I always try to see the positive - what was learned, what skills were gained, which muscles became stronger, but it really takes a lot of effort in this case. Thank you for telling us your story.

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