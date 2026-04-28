Natural Selections

Natural Selections

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Karen Hellman's avatar
Karen Hellman
Apr 28Edited

"If they continue to ignore the facts, well, this is where I get vindictive." This strongly resonates with me. I didn't get the shot but received a lot of pressure from some loved ones to do so. They are still to this day pretending that the covid measures (shot included) were not performative nonsense in reducing the spread. Literally last week, while a group of us traveling together were feeling ill, one mentioned taking a test to see if it was covid. Why? What possible difference in treatment would it make if it were covid versus a cold?

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Dan McDunn's avatar
Dan McDunn
Apr 28

The most compelling argument anyone ever made to me for why they took the shot was, "I think I would rather die than be treated the way they are treating you and the other unvaccinated." It definitely made me think about it. It was a relentless assault, and I hope you are able to make peace with your decision. No one won anything, on either side.

But, yes, I desparately want vindication. I am not sure my old friends would fall in line and respond to that as they should, but I do believe it would help!

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