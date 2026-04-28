There is a little spot on my upper left arm. I swear I can still feel where the needle went in.

I never wanted the jab. Since early childhood I’ve had a horror of taking anything foreign into my body. I prefer the headache or fever to the paracetamol. My first son was born at home—and not because I am a natural Earth-mother type—but because I was afraid of my doctor. That was 1994. I was 26, and still acclimatizing to Spain. From my Australian perspective, birthing practices felt antiquated and patriarchal. Certainly, there was no negotiating with my obstetrician; as he memorably put it, he had assisted at hundreds of births whereas I had only “read books”.

I saw the mass Covid vaccination campaign in the same light. I thought it was plagued by an institutional bias in favor of intervention, action and the same one-size-fits-all mentality that had condemned as “wantonly irresponsible” my decision to give birth at home. Note these were the same doctors who had offered me amniocentesis—with its 3% miscarriage rate— so I could ensure my child was perfect. Note too, the dedicated unit in the hospital that would have fought tooth and nail to save my son, had he been born at 24 weeks, disabilities be hanged!

Yes, in my eyes the clear objective of Medicine with a capital M is to advance medical knowledge, not necessarily keep us healthy. Sometimes the two objectives align but frequently they don’t.

So, this is the—somewhat painful to me— story of how and why I betrayed my better judgement.

My Covid story has three distinct phases.

The first lasted between March 2020 and the end of summer. This was a time in which I found the sheer exceptionalism of what we were living through somehow epic and thrilling. Our lockdown in Barcelona was akin to house arrest, so in early May when we were finally allowed out on walks—my “age-adjusted time bracket” was 6am to 8am — I was up every morning and out before breakfast. I’d walk forty-five minutes in the earliest dawn light to the unkempt park on Montjuïc that borders the cemetery. There I’d sit on the ruins of an 11th century tower and watch the sun emerge over the eastern crest of the “mountain” as it is ambitiously called here. Spring was springing around me with a vengeance and, if I was lucky, I’d catch a glimpse of one of the sixteen falcons known to nest in the city. On the return journey I’d look for the shy hoopoe which sometimes appeared among the pines, and try to creep up softly on the clouds of tiny red-beaked birds that would rise out of the grasses by the side of the path.

Yes, for me this was a time of renewal and wonder. The Gran Via, empty of traffic! And back home, the gulls! Enormous, vicious birds who have colonized the Barcelona rooftops, they’d careen down the middle of our normally busy street like stunt planes, balcony height or lower. Their curiosity was palpable.

Then I’d go on to spend half the day trying to teach the cello over Zoom. The “online teaching” thing dated back to the second week of lockdown and it had taken me a while to get into the swing of things. When I discovered that Zoom has a default “noise reduction” setting that needs to be disabled if you want to hear anything on the lower two strings, the experience improved no end. Most of my students were school-aged, between seven and eighteen, and spying into everyone’s homes had its charms: several of the younger kids would connect for a late morning or even afternoon lesson wearing pajamas. When I wasn’t “teaching”, I was practicing, playing Bach or learning the new contemporary piece I’d bought but never looked at... or creating versions of tacky pop hits and Disney movie themes, by request, on the computer. Under-fourteens spent the first five weeks of the lockdown without being allowed to set foot outside their apartments, so no effort at pleasing them was too much.

My husband and I would shut both doors along the corridor and emerge from our respective work sessions for a convivial lunch on the little balcony where we hang our washing. This was the mid-day sunny spot, and we were as lizards. In the evening, we’d bang saucepans on the front terrace for our heroic doctors and nurses and smile and wave across the road at neighbors we’d never spoken to, before watching another episode of The Good Place and checking out the latest Covid statistics. Spain, predictably, wasn’t doing so well, but even in rule-abiding Germany where our dancer son lived, there was a growing wave.

Early Covid—the author on her balcony; sun streaming through the hallway, her cello at the far end; a haircut at home.

The nostalgia abruptly ends with what I identify as my second Covid period. Resuming in-person teaching in September, 2020, I was immediately thrown into the camp of Covid skeptics — at least in regard to the government response. One could not be anything but skeptical of the asinine measures we were subjected to: they clearly would do nothing to stop a virus, but they did manage to maximize for inconvenience.

I measured my teaching room and respecting the mandated “safety distance” would have meant cowering in the back corner with my student strategically squashed into the corner diagonally opposite. Orchestra classes had the maskless wind players playing behind expensive rectangular plexiglass screens. My little orchestra of seven and eight-year-old string players would show up in oversized masks that flopped in all directions. Most of them were miserable in their masks, but the occasional child was miserable because others weren’t wearing their masks properly. Oh, and I kid you not, we were instructed to avoid touching any child’s instrument; they were supposed to “do everything themselves”. They’d show up to orchestra with folded music stands they couldn’t unfold (the school’s music stands were all locked away because nothing could be shared) and out-of-tune instruments they couldn’t tune. If there was nothing for it, we were supposed to disinfect any contact areas with a hand sanitizer which I accidentally discovered also functioned as a paint stripper.

As for getting to and from work, it involved following a roundabout path into the train station, by which human traffic was encouraged to circulate in a single direction, like blood around a body. Armed security guards prevented the very real temptation of sneaking in against the flow, in order to avoid the hundred-meter detour.

A young neighbor across the way, when the only outside possible was on a non-balcony balcony.

Yet, it was the third Covid phase that got to me. By the end of 2021, we’d lived for a year with a host of “safety measures” that were impossible to carry out... and nothing much had happened. Yes, there were some Covid cases in our school community but it was clear that they were nothing to do with how often we sanitized our hands, and no-one had died. We’d learnt to rip off our masks during coffee breaks and enjoy a much-needed laugh. We’d learnt to see friends socially again...if they were game.

There must have been a lot of us out there because no-one was racing to jump the vaccination queue any more. There wasn’t a queue, the vast vaccination centers had more workers than customers.

So, Covid passports were willed into existence, and along with government enforcement came a new insidious form of social enforcement. I was one of those bad people who had to be disciplined. Every time I spoke to my mother — back in almost-Covid-free-Australia where everyone had nevertheless public-spiritedly, embraced the shot— the issue would come up and poison our conversation. Closer to home, things were even worse. Stay away from the in-laws! No coffee out and about, much less a meal! Stay in your place, no travel for the likes of you!

Ultimately, it was an exasperated comment by my vaccinated husband that did me in: “OK, so we’re all going to die early and you’ll be left to live on into old age, I get it... but will you really want to live on, all by yourself?”

Both my sons had been vaccinated: the younger, the dancer, would have lost his job otherwise; the elder wanted to travel back to Amsterdam to accept his PhD in person. My husband had gone along dutifully when instructed to. It felt like all family in both Australia and Spain was against me. I was sick of being nagged and lectured, I wanted to belong to my tribe again.

So, heart pounding, feeling myself poisoned even as it was administered, I submitted. A month and a half later, we all got Covid. Two months later, no-one was enforcing anything. My timing was impossibly stupid.

And I am left with this strange sensation in my upper arm. In the interest of getting on with life, I have declared a truce with it. It has become the voice of my conscience; it tells me I have squandered one of my nine lives and must compensate. It sends me off to my yoga classes and limits my sugar intake.

And yet...

About 2 years ago, a friend recommended I consult a naturopath. I was having bothersome menopause symptoms and while I’m no more a regular user of alternative medicine than conventional medicine I was sufficiently sleep-deprived to give it a go. The clinic was movie-set alternative therapy: pastel walls, crystals, diffused essential oils. The naturopath, too, was well cast, a gentle-eyed French woman with greying hair and warm hands. When she took out a pendulum, my mathematician’s-daughter alarm bells went off, telling me this was a waste of 85 euros. Yet her diagnosis surprised me: “You are angry. What are you angry about? With whom are you angry?”

So, rather than menopause, we mostly talked about anger and vaccines and, yes, the people I love who had worn me down emotionally... but also the anger I direct at myself for having betrayed my instincts.

And in the name of what? Keeping the peace? Trying to regain a world I’d already lost where I didn’t have to imagine myself smarter and better informed than the doctors in charge?

Of course it didn’t work. The shot did not improve my world view... and luckily my marriage was strong enough to survive my capitulation. In the years since, my husband has apologized repeatedly for the role he played and his view of the Covid shots has pivoted 180 degrees. He now credits the bouts of hay fever that afflict him to the vaccine. He never used to get hay fever.

I am, perhaps, unusual among the vaccinated in wanting to know the worst. Believe me, I get the fact that many people who took these vaccines are not exactly clamoring to read about cardiovascular failure, spikes in cancer rates and the long list of etcetera’s that we, the vaccinated, may now be prone to. Moving on is a sound instinct when one cannot go back.

But— and this is where my anger comes into the picture—does everyone get to move on? It is one thing to forgive my husband who has updated his views in light of facts that have emerged: ongoing excess mortality figures, the close friend of our son’s, also a dancer, who now has a heart condition. But what about all of those important people high up in the pecking order — people who made it their business to ridicule and demonize the unvaccinated— who still have their heads in the sand, who still claim the vaccines saved the day? Time is running out for them to join us in rebuilding a shared reality. If they continue to ignore the facts, well, this is where I get vindictive. My hope is that, little by little, truth will out anyway and—like Doctor Frankenstein—they will find they have created a monster that will haunt them for the rest of their lives and chase them to the ends of the earth.

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