Natural Selections

Natural Selections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AE Johnson's avatar
AE Johnson
2d

Very good, Collaborators! Much enjoyed, and a good reminder of what was being slandered while people were desperate for helps (yes, plural).

Thank you for sharing this one.

Reply
Share
Liz's avatar
Liz
2d

Just FYI, people get in trouble weighing ingredients as well as using typical volume measurements, especially with flour. We never know how much moisture is in the flour. For example, I live in a very dry desert so if the recipe were developed in the Northwest, weighing would make a dry brick of a cake because there would be no moisture, just pure starch. I make recipe adjustments for this. There is no substitute for getting a feel for what the batter or bread dough should look and feel like as well as making local adjustments.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Heying · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture